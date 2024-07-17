Those who learn how to enable play selection in College Football 25 Road to Glory can unlock access to more plays and more creativity.

Road to Glory (RTG) is back for College Football 25, giving fans of the game the chance to live the life of a college athlete, and even begin their journey to the NFL once Madden 25 launches.

Those who are new to Road to Glory will need to learn the nuances and differences between it and other game modes. One key difference is that in RTG, individuals can’t call whatever player one wants. However, you can influence the play call to a certain extent.

Here’s a look at how to enable play selection in College Football 25 Road to Glory.

But before we get into the nuances of play selection, let’s quickly over how to enable it in Road to Glory. At the play call screen, simply hit Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation). Individuals will only have a limited number of times play selection is activated.

In College Football 25 Road to Glory, play callers don’t have the option of going through the whole playbook. Rather, one must listen to the coach to see what call will be the selected play. However, one can influence the play selection with Coach Trust.

When play selection is activated, the two locked boxes next to the desired play call will be unlocked and you’ll have the chance to call from one of several different plays.

Now, how do players get more opportunities to activate play selection? Well, one must earn aforementioned Coach Trust.

Coach Trust can be earned in several ways. This includes making smart and successful plays, like a completed pass, long run, or a touchdown. The bigger the play and the bigger the impact, the more Coach Trust will be awarded.

Additionally, Coach Trust can be earned through practice sessions and excelling in academics. Thus, make sure to devote Energy in the Weekly Agenda towards studying, and doing practice on a weekly basis.

However, Coach Trust can also be lost. Poor plays in the field can result in a loss of Coach Trust.

Be sure to check out how to kick in College Football 25, plus how Pipeline works.