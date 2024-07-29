College Football 25 devs reveal big fix coming but fans aren’t sure for what

The EA SPORTS College Football 25 devs have confirmed a fix is coming for one of the game’s biggest issues, but players aren’t sure what is being addressed.

When EA SPORTS College Football 25 first launched, it filled a massive nostalgia hole for players. They’d waited more than 4,000 days for a new installment in the popular franchise, and were quick to explore their favorite modes of Dynasty and Road to Glory.

However, a few weeks into the game’s launch, and it hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing. There have been a number of issues in Dynasty with regards to recruits, coaches being upgraded, and the game’s Sim Logic.

EA SPORTS have already rolled out a few patches to address some of these issues, and have promised to keep things in check.

Well, on July 28, the College Football 25 creative director – Scott O’Gallagher – confirmed that they’ll soon be fixing another big issue. “I see it. We got something coming for it,” O’Gallagher posted on X/Twitter.

However, players are a little in the dark about it, noting that it could relate to a number of issues. “Do not fix Judkins,” one fan said, referring to the spin move of Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins. That spin move has already been called a “cheat code” by fans and it has even been taken off the table in money matches between competitive players.

Others asked if it related to the ‘scum’ kicks that have appeared in online games, where players have been taken advantage of squib kicks.

“Tell us Scott,” one player urged. “Whats this mean?” another quizzed. “This tweet could be 10-15 different or more bugs man what you mean “it” commented another.

It remains to be seen what exactly O’Gallagher is referring to and what will be fixed in-game, but players have a growing wishlist of fixes across different modes.