College Football 25 Champs and Gauntlet modes explained

College Football 25 Ultimate Team features a mix of casual and competitive game modes, meaning players can approach the game mode in several different ways.

Like Ultimate Team game modes in other sports sim franchises, College Football 25 challenges players to collect cards and build their dream team. If players aren’t confident in their ability to go toe-to-toe with other players online, there are plenty of offline game modes to grind.

However, Gauntlet and Champs are the perfect online game modes for seasoned football veterans who want to scratch that competitive itch.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

Champs is an online head-to-head game in Ultimate Team. Players compete in a maximum of 20 weekly matches and must win 16 to earn a Gauntlet entry token. The Gauntlet event starts every Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET and ends on Mondays at 1:30 p.m.

Becoming a Gauntlet champion requires 10 wins, but suffering two losses ends your run for that week. Champs and Gauntlet offer rewards for winning, including coins, national champion packs, and exclusive players.

Article continues after ad

Champs events refresh every Thursday at 1:30 p.m., meaning players have to earn a Gauntlet token each week before that deadline.

Article continues after ad

Winning 16 out of 20 games in Champs is no small task. We recommend completing challenges, solo seasons, and online regular-season games to earn coins and packs to earn more coins and packs to improve your squad before jumping into a competitive match.

For tips on improving in Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best settings to use and how to play defense properly.