College Football 25 August 19 update early patch notes: Scoreboard and position change fixes

August 19 has seen EA SPORTS College Football 25 receive a brand-new update, fixing some of the most annoying issues with the game. Here’s everything that’s changed.

For the first time in over 10 years, College Football fans have had a brand-new game to play. The long-awaited EA SPORTS College Football 25 game has seen over 1 million players descend back to their favorite campuses, but it hasn’t been completely smooth sailing.

Since the game’s release, players have had constant issues in the two most popular modes – Dynasty and Road to Glory. Tackling, offensive line blocking, in-game Sim Logic, inability to recruit players, and other problems have given fans headaches and ruined some saves.

EA SPORTS have rolled out patches to address issues, including a major update back on August 8. That update, however, broke a few things. Try to look at your play pre-snap and the scoreboard would totally disappear.

On top of that, incoming freshmen – particularly Athletes – would be ineligible for position changes. Well, that changes in the August 19 update.

The new patch, which is only small, has gone live across consoles addressing these issues as well as the glitch that bugged player’s playbooks and schemes.

Disappearing scoreboard bug fixed

Able to change freshman positions after recruiting

Scheme playbook glitch addressed

We don’t have official patch notes from EA SPORTS yet, so other than those fixes that the community has uncovered, we’re still slightly in the dark about what else this update has fixed.

There has been talk of another big title update on August 29, which could lead to some major changes to the game.

As of now, that is unconfirmed but if EA drops anything about it, we’ll be sure to update this article with more.