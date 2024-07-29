College Football 25 ATH recruit in Dynasty explained

To make the most of recruiting in College Football 25, it’s important to understand the roles of athletes and how to change player positions ahead of a new season.

Since college football players graduate, transfer, and enter the NFL draft, Dynasty mode players constantly have to recruit new talent to help replenish their football program every year.

Dynasty allows you to scout recruits based on position to fill team needs, but there is a group of position-less players in the game mode that are capable of playing several different positions. Let’s jump right into what to expect from athletes.

EA Sports

If a recruit in College Football 25 Dynasty mode has ATH as their position, it stands for “athlete” and means they can play several different positions.

After signing day, players can change an athlete’s position ahead of off-season progression. If you forget to set an athlete’s position, they will automatically get assigned to their primary archetype’s position when you advance the week.

Regardless of whether a player is an athlete or not, you can change a player to any other position. The position change spreadsheet will show you their overall at the new spot, new archetype, and where they would rank on the depth chart in comparison to the other players at that position.

EA explained, “once you confirm their new position, they will receive a new set of physical abilities that are specific to that archetype. The physical abilities and tiers they receive are determined by their new attributes. Mental abilities will not change unless the mental ability does not apply to their new position.”

To decide what position an athlete should play, the best place to look is at their attributes. For example, if their best attributes are catch in traffic and medium route, they will most likely develop best as a receiver.

For more on recruiting in Dynasty, check out our guides on busts and gems and how to take advantage of pipelines.