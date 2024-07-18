College Football 25 Adaptive AI explained and best option

Adaptive AI in College Football 25 can drastically affect the experience in Dynasty, meaning players will need to adjust to the AI quickly.

In College Football, 25 players have complete control of their experience in Dynasty, including how smart the computer-controlled opponents are.

EA gave players autonomy in Dynasty mode to choose their adventure. Using Team Builder, players can create jerseys, stadiums, and players for a custom school. In Dynasty, users can also decide to relocate conferences, make their schedules, and manually adjust the sliders to create perfectly balanced opponents.

In addition to sliders, players can adjust how difficult their opponents are with Adaptive AI.

How does Adaptive AI work?

Adaptive AI is a setting in Dynasty mode that dictates how a CPU responds and adjusts throughout a game.

EA explained how the feature works in Madden 24. “Our run defense AI will now have the ability to read repeated plays ran by the offense and react in a more realistic manner,” EA said. “Defenses will start to key in on repetitive offensive run plays. If a team is running the same play out of the same formation, that is a tell to the defense. Once the defense keys in on this, defenders will play their run-fit and start hitting their gap as soon as the ball is snapped. This will not apply on a play-action run.”

When EA detailed Adaptive AI in Madden, it also uses ‘Alert’ Logic. Meaning, computer-controlled teams will make audibles on defense and offense to pass or run in appropriate situations. Players will get punished if they repeatedly use the same play.

The feature in College Football 25 expands upon what EA used in Madden. CFB 25 players in Dynasty can choose to have Adaptive AI as Balanced, Aggressive, or Conservative.

Aggressive is the best Adaptive AI setting to use in College Football 25. Some players have complained that the Heisman difficulty is too hard, so adjusting Adaptive AI to Aggressive with the All-American difficulty selected is a good in-between.

Aggressive Adaptive AI computer-controlled opponents will learn on the fly and force players to adjust and leave their comfort zone when choosing plays.

In addition, Aggressive AI forces players to outsmart their opponent and make audibles to win the ever-changing chess match like an actual football coach does. Using the same plays repeatedly gets stale and fails to provide enough challenge.