CohhCarnage leads boycott of Tripwire titles after controversial Twitter thread

Twitch streamer Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassell is leading a boycott against Tripwire Interactive — the makers of Killing Floor and Maneater — after their president tweeted out in support of the new Texas abortion laws.

Tripwire Interactive, the video game developers who made Killing Floor and Maneater and published Chivalry 2, have been thrown into the spotlight after their president, John Gibson, professed his support of the controversial new Texas laws banning abortion after six weeks.

“Proud of the US Supreme Court affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat,” he wrote.

“I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer.”

His post has blown up on the internet. And not only has the company been losing partners because of it, but CohhCarnage is leading a boycott against them.

“So sorry for the folks at Tripwire Interaction who have to have this person as their leader. Doubly so for the people at Chivalry and Torn Banner Studios who chose to make someone like this their publisher,” he said.

“I’ll be stepping away from these games and won’t support that company.”

CohhCarnage followed it up with another tweet saying he believes their collaborators and partners have probably been “blindsided” by the president’s tweet as much as anyone else.

For that reason, he hopes they’ll “either release their own statement about this or find another publisher.”

We’ll update this article with more information if that happens.