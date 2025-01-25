Coca-Cola announces custom Fanta Xbox controllers, but there’s a catch

Coca-Cola has revealed a collaboration between Fanta and Xbox, offering gamers the chance to win custom Fanta-themed Xbox Series X consoles.

On January 21, Coca-Cola announced the exciting collab between Fanta and Xbox to kick off the vibrant “Play with the Colour You WANT” campaign.

Launching across eight European countries in Q1 2025, the campaign is designed to bring bursts of color, joy, and fun to the dreariest months of winter.

Gamers have the chance to win limited-edition Xbox Series X consoles and controllers inspired by Fanta’s most popular flavors, including Orange, Lemon, Exotic, Fruit Twist, Grape, and Lemon-Elderflower.

Each console features bold, flavor-themed designs, making them as playful and colorful as the drinks themselves.

This promotion is currently available exclusively in Spain, Portugal, Great Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Norway. There’s no information yet on whether it will be extended to other regions.

How to enter the Fanta Xbox promotion

To enter, simply scan the QR code on any Fanta pack, visit the Coke App, and follow the steps for your chance to win one of these eye-catching prizes. Additionally, thousands of one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial codes are available (new members only.)

The primary promotional period for entering to instantly win app prizes or the Prize Draw, with automatic entry into the Grand Prize Draw, begins at 9:00 AM on January 23, 2025, and ends at 9:00 AM on March 25, 2025.

A total of 1,600 winning moments are available throughout the promotion. The first person to enter at the exact time of a winning moment, or immediately afterward, will be declared the winner. While all 1,600 prizes are available, not all may be claimed if some winning moments go unmatched.

This is just one of many exciting collaborations from Fanta, following the release of their limited-edition Beetlejuice-themed drinks in 2024.