Classic games re-added to Xbox marketplace ahead of 20th anniversary

Max Payne, Red Dead Revolver, Manhunt, and more have been added to Xbox marketplace ahead of the 20th anniversary next week.

The 20th anniversary of Xbox festivities will kick off on Monday, November 15, 2021, and Microsoft likely has some surprises up their sleeves. However, one of their surprises may already have leaked ahead of time thanks to some eagle-eyed Twitter users. Microsoft has quietly added some retro classics to the Xbox marketplace ahead of the anniversary.

Reddit is also discussing the games that have reappeared. Here’s everything that’s returned to the Xbox marketplace prior to the Xbox anniversary next week.

Classic games appear on Xbox marketplace

Twitter user Bruno Costa shared the list of retro titles added to the Xbox marketplace, these include:

Dead or Alive 1, 2 and 3

Manhunt

Max Payne 1 and 2

Oddworld: Munch’s Odyssee

Red Dead Revolver

Star Wars Clone Wars and Episode III

Thrillville

You can see the full Tweet below which includes all games re-added to the Xbox marketplace ahead of the 20th anniversary next week:

Connection to GTA Trilogy remasters?

Interestingly, some of the titles such as Manhunt, Max Payne 1 & 2, and Red Dead Revolver are Rockstar games. With the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition also releasing on November 11, 2021, we could speculate that Rockstar is adding other members of its original Xbox era library so players can experience them again.

However, as games from other studios have also been added, it seems more likely that this has something to do with the 20th anniversary of Xbox. It’s also possible that the additions to the Xbox marketplace may not actually have anything to do with the 20th anniversary of Xbox.

This is because Microsoft themselves have not announced anything about it yet, but the timing of their addition may be more than just coincidence. Although, to those who’ve followed Xbox since the original console, being able to play these older games on a more modern system could be quite an exciting prospect.