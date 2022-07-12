Clash Royale Ice Bow Deck guide: Best strategies, tips & tricks

Titas Khan . 17 minutes ago

Ice Bow decks are extremely strong for defensive strategies in Clash Royale which you can use to frustrate your opponents by outplaying their character cards. Here’s everything you need to know about using these decks to perfection in the game.

Making your way through the leaderboards in Clash Royale can be a fairly difficult task. However, when equipped with the proper decks, it becomes a bit easier to outplay your opponents and take down their crown towers.

With that in mind, our Ice Bow decks guide features four unique strategies that are highly effective in battle. Let’s dive in and check out the best Ice Bow decks in and how to outplay your opponents with them in the game.

Supercell Climb through the leaderboards in Clash Royale with the best Ice Bow decks.

Ice Bow deck strategies

Before diving into the list of decks, there are a few points that you should remember when using these strategies. Given that the Ice Bow deck strategy is a fairly defensive one, patience and timing are extremely vital for perfect execution. Having said that, here are the points that you should remember while using any of the decks listed below.

Try and hold on to the high-elixir cards and use them only in optimal situations. Additionally, using the high-elixir cards during the elixir-boost phase is highly recommended.

Given that you always have a limited amount of elixir to work with, make sure to be patient while playing your cards. Having a sustainable amount of elixir in storage is always beneficial for defending against the enemy’s counterattacks.

It is always better to wait for your enemy’s moves when using defensive decks as it will allow you time to plan out your moves better.

The X-bow is the primary source of tower damage for this strategy, so it is extremely important for you to protect the unit at all costs. Make sure to plan your moves and cards accordingly to ensure a longer survival for the X-bow.

Clash Royale Ice Bow cycle deck

Featuring a 3.3 average elixir cost, the Ice Bow cycle deck is extremely viable despite the high elixir cost of the X-bow and Rocket. Before heading any further, you should note that the primary damage dealer to towers for this deck is the X-bow, from across the river.

Having said that, this deck is a highly effective strategy for defensive play styles due to the high utility presented by the Log, Ice Wizard, and Tornado. Apart from that, the additional firepower from the X-bow, Rocket, and the Mega Minion simply adds to the impact that you can have with this deck in Clash Royale.

However, you should note that while this deck is extremely useful in defensive scenarios, it does lack a bit when it comes to offensive plays. With the X-bow being the primary source of tower damage, it is very important for you to ensure its survival for a long period.

Here’s a list of all the character cards used in this deck:

Ice Golem

Ice Wizard

The Log

Mega Minion

Rocket

Skeletons

Tornado

X-bow

Clash Royale Hunter Ice Bow deck

The Hunter Ice Bow deck in Clash Royale is yet another highly impactful defensive strategy. With the Hunter joining the godly defenses of the Ice Bow deck, this strategy can very easily change the course of a match on its head. Featuring an average elixir cost of 3.4, this deck also allows you to rotate your character cards rather quickly.

However, the X-bow still remains the main source of tower damage in this deck. While you can try and push forward with Ice Golem and Hunter, they can be countered with ease by the opponent. This means it’s extremely important that you use your other troops to protect the X-bow whenever needed.

Nevertheless, the Hunter Ice Bow deck is an extremely good choice to climb through the leaderboards in Clash Royale as most players are not equipped with decks to outplay this strategy.

Here’s a list of all the character cards used in this deck:

Ice Golem

The Log

Ice Wizard

Mega Minion

Rocket

Ice Spirit

X-bow

Hunter

Supercell The Ice Bow deck strategies require a great deal of patience to execute perfectly.

Ice Bow control deck

The Ice Bow control deck is highly effective against troops that target buildings. Unlike the other Ice Bow decks, this one features the Hidden Tesla, making it a viable option for you to distract Hog Riders and Golems with. The 3.5 average elixir cost is also fairly effective considering everything that this deck has to offer.

However, like all other Ice Bow decks, even this one features the X-bow as the primary source of tower damage. With enhanced utility from the Knight and Ice Wizard, you can defend your damage dealer rather easily.

Make sure to not let your guard down as a depleted elixir pool can cost you dearly when the enemy implements their counter-strategies.

Here’s the full list of character cards used in this deck:

X-bow

Rocket

Ice Wizard

Knight

Tornado

Hidden Tesla

Skeletons

The Log

Exe-Nado Ice Bow deck

Unlike all the other decks mentioned in this guide, the Exe-Nado Ice Bow deck is not only good in defensive scenarios but also fairly effective in offensive situations as well. Given that the X-bow isn’t the primary source of tower damage in this deck, the 3.6 average elixir cost doesn’t hurt too much, especially during the elixir boost phase.

Combining the Ice Golem, Ice Wizard with the Executioner provides ample defense and offense to any lineup in Clash Royale. However, the bonus firepower of the Mini P.E.K.K.A. along with the X-bow makes it even more viable in most situations.

This deck is arguably your best choice for pushing through the leaderboards owing to its well-balanced and versatile combinations.

Here’s the list of the character cards you need for this deck:

Executioner

Fireball

Ice Golem

Ice Wizard

The Log

Mini P.E.K.K.A.

Tornado

X-bow

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the best Ice Bow decks in Clash Royale.

