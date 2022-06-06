Clash Royale Bone Pit Season 36: Balance changes, Battle Pass, buffs & nerfs

Clash Royale Bones Pit Season 36 is upon us and the latest update has released with quite a few balancing changes for existing troops on top of all the new content being added. Here’s everything you need to know about the new update.

Season updates in Clash Royale are always exciting because not only do the balancing changes shake up the in-game meta, but also because of the brand new Battle Pass and all the new content presented with it.

Having said that, it is fairly important for you to know about the latest changes that are being implemented in the game with every new update. This will allow you to stay ahead of the curve and always use in-meta troops during combat to gain an advantage over your enemy.

With that being said, let’s dive in and check out all the new additions and balancing changes in Clash Royale Bone Pit Season 36.

Clash Royale Bone Pit Season 36 Battle Pass

Like every other season, Season 36’s Bone Pit theme plays a massive influence on the seasonal Battle Pass as well as all the content available in it.

Here’s a list of all the new content and rewards available for you to claim from the seasonal Battle Pass in Clash Royale:

Rewards from purchased Battle Pass

Unique Bone Pit Battlement Tower Skin & Clueless Giant Skeleton Emote

1 Book of Books

1 Magic Coin

2 Chest Keys

1 Legendary Wild Card

Epic Wild Cards

Rare Wild Cards

Common Wild Cards

40,000 Gold

4 Trade Tokens

Bonus Bank Gold up to 25,000 Gold

Rewards from free Battle Pass

1 Rare Book of Cards

1 Royal Wild Chest

10 Epic Wild Cards

20 Rare Wild Cards

50 Common Wild Cards

2 Chest Keys

33 Crown Chests

1 Legendary Wild Card

Troops buffed in Clash Royale Season 36

Apart from all the new content and rewards, the Season 36 update also features quite a few balancing changes. Having said that, let’s check out which troops have received buffs in the new update:

Troop Buffs received Mother Witch Hit Speed increased by 9%; First Hit speed increased by 25% Electro Giant Hitpoints (HP) increased by 9% Night Witch Hit Speed increased by 13% Barbarians Hit Speed increased by 7%

Troops nerfed in Clash Royale Season 36

With all the buffs out of the way, now it’s time to focus on all the nerfs for you to know which troops are no longer as powerful as they used to be.

Here’s the full list of nerfs that were dealt to the troops in Season 36 of Clash Royale:

Troop Nerfs received Goblin Drill Travel Speed reduced by 25% Skeleton King Max Skeleton count reduced to 18 from 20 The Log Deals 10% less to Crown Towers Royal Ghost Increased invisibility cooldown from 1.6 to 1.8 seconds Barbarian Barrel Attack range reduced from 5 to 4.5 units

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the new Season 36 Bone Pit update for Clash Royale.

