Civilization VII is the next major release in the storied strategy series and, at more than a decade in the making, fans are understandably excited. Here’s everything you need to know about when you can get your hands on it.

Civilization VII is arguably the most radical release in the series’ history. Adding a ton of major system changes to the equation that new and old players will have to get to grips with.

As such, you’ll want to get stuck in as quickly as possible, but when exactly you’ll be able to do that depends on where you live and which edition of the game you have purchased.

With all of that in mind, we’ve broken down exactly how it all works below.

Civilization 7 Advanced Access launch times

Firaxis Games

If you purchased the Deluxe Edition or Founder’s Edition of Civilization VII, you’ll be able to login and play earlier than everyone else. On PC, the full breakdown for each time zone is as follows:

Time Zone Release date & time PST February 5 2025, 9 PM CST February 5 2025, 11 PM EST February 6 2025, 12 AM BRT February 6 2025, 2 AM GMT February 6 2025, 5 AM CET February 6 2025, 6 AM IST February 6 2025, 10.30 AM CST February 6 2025, 1 PM KST/JST February 6 2025, 2 PM AEDT February 6 2025, 4 PM NZDT February 6 2025, 6 PM

If you’re planning to play on Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation (of any generation), then there’s a slightly different set of times for the Advanced Access launch. Those are as follows:

Time Zone Release date & time PST February 5 2025, 9 PM CST February 5 2025, 11 PM EST February 6 2025, 12 AM BRT February 6 2025, 12 AM GMT February 6 2025, 12 AM CET February 6 2025, 12 AM IST February 6 2025, 12 AM CST February 6 2025, 12 AM KST/JST February 6 2025, 12 AM AEDT February 6 2025, 12 AM NZDT February 6 2025, 12 AM

Civilization 7 Standard Edition launch times

Firaxis Games

Those who own the Standard Edition of the game will have to wait a few extra days to play. PC players will be able to access Civilization VII at the following dates and times:

Time Zone Release date & time PST February 10 2025, 9 PM CST February 10 2025, 11 PM EST February 11 2025, 12 AM BRT February 11 2025, 2 AM GMT February 11 2025, 5 AM CET February 11 2025, 6 AM IST February 11 2025, 10.30 AM CST February 11 2025, 1 PM KST/JST February 11 2025, 2 PM AEDT February 11 2025, 4 PM NZDT February 11 2025, 6 PM

Over on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, Standard Edition players will get access at the following times:

Time Zone Release date & time PST February 10 2025, 9 PM CST February 10 2025, 11 PM EST February 11 2025, 12 AM BRT February 11 2025, 12 AM GMT February 11 2025, 12 AM CET February 11 2025, 12 AM IST February 11 2025, 12 AM CST February 11 2025, 12 AM KST/JST February 11 2025, 12 AM AEDT February 11 2025, 12 AM NZDT February 11 2025, 12 AM

Civilization 7 Preload Details for All Platforms

If you’re playing on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, Civilization VII is available to preload now via the usual method for your chosen platform.

Unfortunately, despite the fact that the vast majority of players will be on PC, there is no way to preload on that platform at the time of writing.

Make sure to check out our complete guide to the system requirements for the PC release, as well as our breakdown of the DLC roadmap, for all the relevant release dates.

