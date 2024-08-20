Civilization 7: Release date, trailers, platforms & editions

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 is currently in development, and if you’re eager to learn about its release date, platforms, and system requirements, you’ve come to the right place.

Nearly eight years have passed since Firaxis released Civilization 6. Since then, they’ve kept busy creating numerous DLCs.

But now, the developer finally has a new installment to share with fans of the series. According to the Lead Designer, this one is set to be “the biggest and most ambitious game” they’ve ever made.

Much like its predecessors, this iteration of Civilization aims to take you on your own historical journey. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Civ 7.

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 will release on February 11, 2025. This date was announced in a gameplay trailer shown at Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live.

Firaxis Get ready to build and conquer in 2025.

Platforms

The game will be available on PC through Steam and Epic Games launchers, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, on Xbox, and on Nintendo Switch. You’ll be pretty much able to play it on every console out there.

Trailers

Yes, there have been two trailers released for Civ 7, including a gameplay reveal trailer.

Official Teaser Trailer

During Summer Games Fest 2024, Firaxis released the game’s first trailer. The cinematic trailer slowly builds up tension until the official reveal of the newest installment.

Gameplay Reveal Trailer

This second trailer, released during Gamescom 2024, shows the first Civ 7 gameplay. Just like in previous games, players can build and fight enemy troops. At the end, the official release date is confirmed.

Preorders & editions

Firaxis You can play early if you get the Deluxe and Founders’ editions.

There will be a Standard and a Deluxe Edition. Although Firaxis hasn’t revealed the details yet, you can receive special rewards by preordering the Standard Edition or the Deluxe Edition.

If you preorder the Standard Edition , you get the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack.

, you get the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack. If you preorder the Deluxe or Founders Edition, you get up to 5 days of early access and more.

Who is the new narrator?

Gwendoline Christie, with her sharp English accent, will be the voice narrating the events unfolding in Civiziliation 7. You may know her from Games of Thrones or Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She is the first female narrator in the Civilization series.

After Gamescom 2024, Firaxis held a livestream showing off some of the gameplay and answering a massive question for Civilization players: who the narrator will be.

Gameplay

Firaxis Looks like a Civilization game.

Civilization 7 represents a gameplay evolution for Firaxis and they intend to support it for many years to come. As always, the purpose is to guide your civilization stage by stage, negotiating alliances and going to war to achieve your goals.

Some of the major changes in gameplay for Civilization 7 include:

Your story will link different civilizations across time . Rather than sticking with the same leader throughout, you’ll hand over leadership to someone new as you move to the next Age.

. Rather than sticking with the same leader throughout, you’ll hand over leadership to someone new as you move to the next Age. Every Age is designed as a historical sandbox . Technologies, units, resources, powers, and more will be specific to each Age.

. Technologies, units, resources, powers, and more will be specific to each Age. Leaders are independent to civilizations. You can mix and match to your heart’s content, staying true to “Civilization’s spirit of experimentation.”

You can mix and match to your heart’s content, staying true to “Civilization’s spirit of experimentation.” Philosophy, Religion, and Science also serve as a source of inspiration for leaders , not only politicians, as it’s been in the past.

also serve as a source of inspiration for , not only politicians, as it’s been in the past. There will be accurate historical paths you can follow or diverge from.

