Civilization 7: Every Civilization and how to unlock them in each Age

Civilization 7 made a lot of changes to the existing formula for the series, and even experienced players will have a lot to get to grips with. One of the biggest is how your chosen civilization progresses through the Ages, changing as it does.

When you head into a new campaign, you will be prompted to select a leader (who you will stick with throughout) and a civilization. The latter will change as you enter the Exploration Age, before changing again when you go into the Modern Age.

Unlike your initial selection, your civilization in later stages is detected by several factors, including which leader you chose and how you played the game in the preceding Age. At the start of a new Age, a civilization will be unlocked, as long as you have met one of the existing criteria.

With the whole thing being more complicated than in previous editions, we’ve broken down every civilization, their benefits, and how to unlock them in later ages.

Antiquity Age civilizations explained

As previously mentioned, the Antiquity Age is the first in Civilization 7 and you’ll be able to select your chosen culture without restriction or requirement.

Aksumite

Unique Ability: Kingdom of Natural Wealth – Increased Gold on resources.

Kingdom of Natural Wealth – Increased Gold on resources. Attributes: Cultural & Economic

Cultural & Economic Unique Units: Dhow/Tankwa

Dhow/Tankwa Associated Wonder: Great Stele

Egyptian

Unique Ability: Gifts of Osiris – Increased Production on Navigable Rivers.

Gifts of Osiris – Increased Production on Navigable Rivers. Attributes: Cultural & Economic

Cultural & Economic Unique Units: Medjay/Tjaty

Medjay/Tjaty Associated Wonder: Pyramids

Greek

Unique Ability: Demokratia – Increased Influence per turn on the Palace.

Demokratia – Increased Influence per turn on the Palace. Attributes: Cultural & Diplomatic

Cultural & Diplomatic Unique Units: Hoplite/Logios

Hoplite/Logios Associated Wonder: Oracle

Han

Unique Ability: Nine Provinces – The Capital and new Towns gain an additional Population with their first growth event.

Nine Provinces – The Capital and new Towns gain an additional Population with their first growth event. Attributes: Diplomatic & Scientific

Diplomatic & Scientific Unique Units: Chu-Ko-Nu/Shi Dafu

Chu-Ko-Nu/Shi Dafu Associated Wonder: Weiyang Palace

Khmer

Unique Ability: Ksekam Chamnon – Urban Districts on Rivers do not remove the natural yield of the tile.

Ksekam Chamnon – Urban Districts on Rivers do not remove the natural yield of the tile. Attributes: Expansionist & Scientific

Expansionist & Scientific Unique Units: Yuthahathi/Vaishya

Yuthahathi/Vaishya Associated Wonder: Angkor Wat

Mauryan

Unique Ability: Dhamma Lipi – You can choose an additional Pantheon after unlocking Mysticism.

Dhamma Lipi – You can choose an additional Pantheon after unlocking Mysticism. Attributes: Militaristic & Scientific

Militaristic & Scientific Unique Units: Purabhettarah/Nagarika

Purabhettarah/Nagarika Associated Wonder: Sanchi Stupa

Maya

Unique Ability: The Palace gains Science for adjacent Vegetated tiles.

The Palace gains Science for adjacent Vegetated tiles. Attributes: Diplomatic & Scientific

Diplomatic & Scientific Unique Units: Hul’che/Jaguar Slayer

Hul’che/Jaguar Slayer Associated Wonder: Mundo Perdido

Mississippian

Unique Ability: Goose Societies – All Buildings receive a +1 Food adjacency for Resources.

Goose Societies – All Buildings receive a +1 Food adjacency for Resources. Attributes: Economic & Expansionist

Economic & Expansionist Unique Units: Burning Arrow/Watonathi

Burning Arrow/Watonathi Associated Wonder: Monks Mound

Persian

Unique Ability: Hamarana Council – Infantry Units receive increased Combat Strength when attacking.

Hamarana Council – Infantry Units receive increased Combat Strength when attacking. Attributes: Economic & Militaristic

Economic & Militaristic Unique Units: Immortal/Hazarapatis

Immortal/Hazarapatis Associated Wonder: Gate of All Nations

Roman

Unique Ability: Twelve Tables – Adds Culture on Districts in the Capital and Towns.

Twelve Tables – Adds Culture on Districts in the Capital and Towns. Attributes: Cultural & Militaristic

Cultural & Militaristic Unique Units: Legion/Legatus

Legion/Legatus Associated Wonder: Colosseum

Exploration Age civilizations explained

The Exploration Age is the first point at which your civilization will change and you’ll be asked to choose who you want to lead next. You won’t be able to pick from the entire pool of Exploration Age civilizations, with the choices on offer decided by what prerequisites you met in Antiquity.

Depending on how you want to play through the campaign, planning ahead so you can pick civs that suit your agenda is key. In order to make sure the right civilization is available to you, you need to meet one of the conditions listed under the empires below.

Abbasid

Unlock Requirement Play as Ibn Battuta Play as Persia Play as Egypt Upgrade three Camels.

Unique Ability: Medina – Receive Gold for each Rural Population of the City when you create a Specialist. Effect scales with Game Speed.

Medina – Receive Gold for each Rural Population of the City when you create a Specialist. Effect scales with Game Speed. Attributes: Cultural & Scientific

Cultural & Scientific Unique Units: Mamluk/Alim

Mamluk/Alim Associated Wonder: House of Wisdom

Chola

Unlock Requirement Play as Ashoka (World Renouncer) or Ashoka (World Conqueror). Play as Maurya India. Play as Khmer. Have three Settlements with City Centers near coastal regions

Unique Ability: Samayam – Gain an additional Trade Route from Trade Agreements.

Samayam – Gain an additional Trade Route from Trade Agreements. Attributes: Diplomatic & Economic

Diplomatic & Economic Unique Units: Kalam/Ottru

Kalam/Ottru Associated Wonder: Brihadeeswarar Temple

Hawaiian

Unlock Requirement Play as José Rizal. Play as Maya. Play as Mississippian. Have two Settlements on an Island

Unique Ability: Moananuiākea – Gain Culture each time a Settlement expands to a Marine tile. Increased Happiness on Fishing Boats.

Moananuiākea – Gain Culture each time a Settlement expands to a Marine tile. Increased Happiness on Fishing Boats. Attributes: Cultural/Expansionist

Cultural/Expansionist Unique Units: Leiomano/Kahuna

Leiomano/Kahuna Associated Wonder: Hale o Keawe

Incan

Unlock Requirement Play as Pachacuti Play as Maya Play as Mississippian Have three Settlements with at least three Mountains apiece

Unique Ability: Apus – Mountain tiles can be worked. Gain additional Food and Production on Mountains.

Apus – Mountain tiles can be worked. Gain additional Food and Production on Mountains. Attributes: Economic & Expansionist

Economic & Expansionist Unique Units: Warak’aq/Chasqui

Warak’aq/Chasqui Associated Wonder: Machu Pikchu

Majapahit

Unlock Requirement Play as Trung Trac Play as Mauryan Play as Khmer Have three Naval Trade Routes

Unique Ability: Negara – All Cities except the Capital have an increased Specialist Limit. After the Exploration Age, the Specialist Limit increase goes away, and the Specialists become inactive until you increase the Specialist Limit.

Negara – All Cities except the Capital have an increased Specialist Limit. After the Exploration Age, the Specialist Limit increase goes away, and the Specialists become inactive until you increase the Specialist Limit. Attributes: Cultural & Economic

Cultural & Economic Unique Units: Cetbang/Pedanda

Cetbang/Pedanda Associated Wonder: Borobudur

Ming

Unlock Requirement Play as Confucius Play as Han Upgrade three Silk Have eight Resources slotted in the same Settlement

Unique Ability: Great Canon of Yongle – +50% Science in the Capital, but -15 Science per turn for each Social Policy (not Tradition) slotted.

Great Canon of Yongle – +50% Science in the Capital, but -15 Science per turn for each Social Policy (not Tradition) slotted. Attributes: Economic & Scientific

Economic & Scientific Unique Units: Xunleichong/Mandarin

Xunleichong/Mandarin Associated Wonder: Forbidden City

Mongolian

Unlock Requirement Play as Persia Play as Han Upgrade three Horses Have three Siege units

Unique Ability: Bokh – When you capture an opposing Settlement, gain the strongest Cavalry Unit you can currently train, but receive -50% Production towards Settlers. Gain a Victory Point toward the Non-Sufficit Orbis Victory for controlled Settlements in the Distant Lands and conquered Settlements in the Homelands.

Bokh – When you capture an opposing Settlement, gain the strongest Cavalry Unit you can currently train, but receive -50% Production towards Settlers. Gain a Victory Point toward the Non-Sufficit Orbis Victory for controlled Settlements in the Distant Lands and conquered Settlements in the Homelands. Attributes: Expansionist & Militaristic

Expansionist & Militaristic Unique Units: Keshig/Noyan

Keshig/Noyan Associated Wonder: Erdene Zuu

Norman

Unlock Requirement Play as Charlemagne Play as Greece Play as Rome Upgrade three Iron Build five Walls

Unique Ability: Normannitas – Land Units receive +1 Movement when Embarked and Land Units adjacent to Coast receive +5 Combat Strength.

Normannitas – Land Units receive +1 Movement when Embarked and Land Units adjacent to Coast receive +5 Combat Strength. Attributes: Diplomatic & Militaristic

Diplomatic & Militaristic Unique Units: Chevalier/Sokeman

Chevalier/Sokeman Associated Wonder: White Tower

Shawnee

Unlock Requirement Play as Tecumseh Play as Mississippian Improve three Hides Be Suzerain of two City-States

Unique Ability: Nepekifaki – Settlements built adjacent to Navigable Rivers gain +2 Food on River Terrain, but Cities not built adjacent to a Navigable River receive -10% Food.

Nepekifaki – Settlements built adjacent to Navigable Rivers gain +2 Food on River Terrain, but Cities not built adjacent to a Navigable River receive -10% Food. Attributes: Diplomatic & Economic

Diplomatic & Economic Unique Units: Kispoko Nena’to/Hoceepkileni

Kispoko Nena’to/Hoceepkileni Associated Wonder: Serpent Mound

Songhai

Unlock Requirement Play as Amina Play as Persia Play as Egypt Have three Settlements with three Navigable River tiles apiece

Unique Ability: Tarikh al-Sudan – Increased Resource Capacity in Cities on Navigable Rivers. Your Trade Ships cannot be Plundered on Navigable Rivers.

Tarikh al-Sudan – Increased Resource Capacity in Cities on Navigable Rivers. Your Trade Ships cannot be Plundered on Navigable Rivers. Attributes: Economic/Militaristic

Economic/Militaristic Unique Units: Gold Bangles Infantry/Tajiro

Gold Bangles Infantry/Tajiro Associated Wonder: Tomb of Askia

Spanish

Unlock Requirement Play as Isabella Play as Greece Play as Rome Reconquer a previously lost Settlement

Unique Ability: Siglo de Oro – +15% Gold towards converting a town to a City, or +30% in Distant Lands.

Siglo de Oro – +15% Gold towards converting a town to a City, or +30% in Distant Lands. Attributes: Expansionist & Militaristic

Expansionist & Militaristic Unique Units: Tercio/Conquistador

Tercio/Conquistador Associated Wonder: El Escorial

Modern Age civilizations explained

The Modern Age is where your campaign will come to a head and making sure you’re in charge of the right civilization is as important as it’s going to get. As you try to go all out for the win, these are the options on the table and how to get them.

American

Unlock Requirement Play as Benjamin Franklin Play as Harriet Tubman Play as Tecumseh Play as Rome Play as the Shawnee Play as the Normans Have three Distant Land Settlements in Plains or Grasslands.

Unique Ability: Frontier Expansion – Gain 100 Gold every time you Improve a Resource.

Frontier Expansion – Gain 100 Gold every time you Improve a Resource. Attributes: Economic & Expansionist

Economic & Expansionist Unique Units: Marine/Prospector

Marine/Prospector Associated Wonder: Statue of Liberty

Bugandan

Unlock Requirement Play as Amina Play as the Abbasids Play as Songhai Have two settlements with a City Center near a lake

Unique Ability: River Raids – Receive additional Culture when pillaging buildings or improvements equal to the yield or healing gained. Land units gain the Amphibious keyword, granting no Combat penalties when attacking from embarkation. Costs no Movement to embark and disembark.

River Raids – Receive additional Culture when pillaging buildings or improvements equal to the yield or healing gained. Land units gain the Amphibious keyword, granting no Combat penalties when attacking from embarkation. Costs no Movement to embark and disembark. Attributes: Cultural & Expansionist

Cultural & Expansionist Unique Units: Abambowa/Mwami

Abambowa/Mwami Associated Wonder: Muzibu Azaala Mpanga

French Imperial

Unlock Requirement Play as Lafayette Play as Napoleon (Emperor) or Napoleon (Revolutionary) Play as Rome Play as the Normans Upgrade three Wine

Unique Ability: Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité – You can select the celebration effects of any Government in the Modern Age.

Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité – You can select the celebration effects of any Government in the Modern Age. Attributes: Diplomatic & Militaristic

Diplomatic & Militaristic Unique Units: Garde Imperiale/Jacobin

Garde Imperiale/Jacobin Associated Wonder: Eiffel Tower

Meiji Japanese

Unlock Requirement Play as Himiko (Queen of Wa) or Himiko (High Shaman) Play as Hawai’i Play as Majapahit Upgrade three Tea

Unique Ability: Goisshin – When you Overbuild a Building, receive Science equal to a set percentage of the new Building’s Production cost.

Goisshin – When you Overbuild a Building, receive Science equal to a set percentage of the new Building’s Production cost. Attributes: Militaristic & Scientific

Militaristic & Scientific Unique Units: Mikasa/Zero

Mikasa/Zero Associated Wonder: Dogo Onsen

Mexican

Unlock Requirement Play as Isabella Play as Tecumseh Play as Maya Play as the Shawnee Play as the Inca Play as Spain Have three Distant Land Settlements in Desert or Tropical.

Unique Ability: Revolucion – Start with a unique Government type, Revolución. This Government has one Celebration effect, granting a large Culture boost for a set number of turns. Cannot enter any other Government type.

Revolucion – Start with a unique Government type, Revolución. This Government has one Celebration effect, granting a large Culture boost for a set number of turns. Cannot enter any other Government type. Attributes: Cultural & Diplomatic

Cultural & Diplomatic Unique Units: Soldaderas/Revolucionario

Soldaderas/Revolucionario Associated Wonder: Palacio de Bellas Artes

Mughal

Unlock Requirement Play as Persia Play as Chola India Play as the Abbasids Upgrade three Salt Have four Trade Routes or more with unique Civilizations

Unique Ability: Paradise of Nations – +75% Gold from all sources & -25% to all other yields.

Paradise of Nations – +75% Gold from all sources & -25% to all other yields. Attributes: Economic & Expansionist

Economic & Expansionist Unique Units: Sepoy/Zamindar

Sepoy/Zamindar Associated Wonder: Red Fort

Prussian

Unlock Requirement Play as Friedrich (Oblique) or Friedrich (Baroque) Play as Rome Upgrade three Niter Have three Army Commanders

Unique Ability: Blood and Iron – Units receive increased Combat Strength for every Unfriendly or worse Relationship with other civilizations.

Blood and Iron – Units receive increased Combat Strength for every Unfriendly or worse Relationship with other civilizations. Attributes: Diplomatic & Militaristic

Diplomatic & Militaristic Unique Units: Hussar/Stuka

Hussar/Stuka Associated Wonder: Brandenburg Gate

Qing

Unlock Requirement Play as Han China Play as Ming China Play as Mongolia Upgrade three Jade

Unique Ability: Qian Shengshi – Increase Gold, Culture, and Influence from Imported Resources, but decrease Science from Imported Resources.

Qian Shengshi – Increase Gold, Culture, and Influence from Imported Resources, but decrease Science from Imported Resources. Attributes: Economic & Expansionist

Economic & Expansionist Unique Units: Gusa/Hangshang

Gusa/Hangshang Associated Wonder: Chengde Mountain Resort

Russian

Unlock Requirement Play as Catherine Play as Greece Play as Mongolia Have three Settlements in Tundra

Unique Ability: Prosveshchenie – Increased Culture on Urban Districts in Cities. Increased Science on Urban Districts in Cities on Tundra tiles.

Prosveshchenie – Increased Culture on Urban Districts in Cities. Increased Science on Urban Districts in Cities on Tundra tiles. Attributes: Cultural & Scientific

Cultural & Scientific Unique Units: Cossack/Katyusha Rocket Launcher

Cossack/Katyusha Rocket Launcher Associated Wonder: Hermitage

Siamese

Unlock Requirement Play as Khmer Play as Chola India Upgrade three Ivory Have four Temples

Unique Ability: Itsaraphab – Grants a Diplomatic Action to immediately become Suzerain of a City-State at a higher Influence cost than Befriending Independents.

Itsaraphab – Grants a Diplomatic Action to immediately become Suzerain of a City-State at a higher Influence cost than Befriending Independents. Attributes: Cultural & Diplomatic

Cultural & Diplomatic Unique Units: Chang Beun/Uparat

Chang Beun/Uparat Associated Wonder: Doi Suthep

That’s all there is to know! Make sure to check out our full tier list for every leader in Civilization 7, so you can achieve all of your political and military ambitions.