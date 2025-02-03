Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 is finally set to drop on February 11, 2025, almost eight years after the last installment of the empire-building turn-based single-player strategy game was released. Of course, launch is only the beginning, with plenty of DLC on the way.

Given the franchise’s rich history of releasing giant expansions and additional content years after launch, it’s no surprise that Civilization 7 has already revealed a roadmap of what players can expect to be added to the game post-launch.

Announced in a “Dev Diary” post by Firaxis Games, Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 will have plenty of content released throughout 2025 to keep players busy even after grinding their way through the base game.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long for more content to drop in Civ 7. As the devs confirmed, the DLC roadmap begins its rollout in March and will continue through to “October 2025 and beyond.”

So what exactly will Civ 7’s post-release content include, and when should you expect to see these add-ons released? Here is everything you need to know.

First paid expansion: Crossroads of the World

Firaxis Games Civilization 7 will have at least two post-launch paid expansions.

Civilization 7 will include three different Ages of history at launch, wherein players are tasked with developing their empires during each unique time period.

Each Age is created within a historically accurate sandbox, so any resources, powers, and technologies are all tailored to represent the specific era you’re playing through.

The first paid expansion for Civ 7, Crossroads on the World, will be released in two installments, the first arriving in early March and the second at the end of the month.

Crossroads of the World release 1:

Leader Ada Lovelace

New Civilizations Carthage and Great Britain

4 New Natural Wonders

Crossroads of the World release 2:

Leader Simon Bolivar

New Civilizations Bulgaria and Nepal

Second paid expansion: Right to Rule

Similarly to Crossroads of the World, the second paid expansion for Civ 7, Right to Rule, will also offer players additional content in the form of the following:

2 New Leaders

4 New Civilizations

4 New World Wonders

The exact details of the expansion have yet to be confirmed, so we’ll update this section when we have more information.

All free post-launch content

Firaxis Games There will also be lots of free content post-launch to enjoy.

On top of Civ 7’s paid DLC, 2K, and Firaxis Games also have plenty of free content dropping post-launch throughout 2025, including new events and updates.

March:

New Events: Natural Wonder Battle, Marvelous Mountains

New Natural Wonders: Bermuda Triangle, Mount Everest

Updates

April – September:

New Events

New Challenges

Updates

October:

TBD

We’ll be sure to keep you posted as any further details emerge in the lead-up to the release of Civilization 7 on February 11, 2025.