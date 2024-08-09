CFB 25 players pleased with first major post-launch update

College Football 25 players praised the first major update for addressing a few glaring issues, and EA leapt into action when the patch caused a glitch in Dynasty mode.

The August 8 update most notably improved tackling, made it harder for quarterbacks to scramble, removed broken plays, and rebalanced overpowered spin and juke move abilities.

For Dynasty Mode, FCS schools no longer over-perform, and there will be less recruiting inconsistencies, glitched school visits, and flawed Playoff seeding sim logic.

Article continues after ad

In saying that, the update introduced a few issues that had to be ironed out.

EA addresses post-patch glitch

Players discovered a glitch that prevents incoming freshmen from showing up in position changes. This means that users weren’t able to assign athletes or other position players to different roles if they want to develop them elsewhere.

The CFB 25 Direct team responded and also confirmed glitches caused by using schemes and playbooks to change your coach, and annual non-conference games not rotating.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

During server maintenance on August 9, all three issues were resolved.

Players took to Reddit and praised EA for its transparent communication and also gave flowers for the most recent update.

“This is a shocking amount of work for an EA patch, I am Impressed, one user responded. “I know it was their fault in the first place having all these bugs, but it’s encouraging that they’re trying to fix them.”

At the top of many wishlists was addressing inconsistent tackling from trailing defenders and poor pursuit angles. Based on our playtime, if one threw an interception or got beat over the top, it felt impossible at times to wrap up an opponent with an open field tackles

Article continues after ad

This update finally makes it possible to prevent easy touchdowns and also makes it harder for quarterbacks to scramble behind the line of scrimmage and beat contain defense.

While we understand that quarterbacks such as Johnny Manziel made plays out of nothing on a regular basis at Texas A&M, scrambling needed a nerf.

Article continues after ad

In addition, there is some hesitancy that it’s now harder for smaller programs to recruit four and five star talent, but the challenge has been embraced.

Article continues after ad

“It’s definitely a good change. I was in week 12 last night and decided to deep dive in still-available players and found the number one overall TE (4 stars) had zero offers,” a second user claimed.

The first major update took care of several pressing matters and the updates won’t stop there. The development team promised to monitor all of the changes and plans to respond accordingly.