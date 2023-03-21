CDPR gives update on Witcher multiplayer game with devs working on ‘new framework’

CD Projekt Red has provided an update on its work-in-progress Witcher multiplayer game, which now needs a “new framework.”

In October 2022, CD Projekt Red provided an overview of the many Witcher projects it had in development. One such project bears the codename Sirius and will offer multiplayer gameplay in addition to a single-player experience.

Molasses Flood, the Boston-based team CDPR acquired in the fall of 2021, is leading development on Sirius.

Specific details about presently remain under lock and key; however, a recent update from the crew at CDPR suggests the title won’t see the light of day anytime soon.

According to a CDPR report (via PCGamesN), approximately $1 million USD has been devoted to Molasses Flood’s production on Project Sirius.

CD Projekt has established an “impairment allowance” for the multiplayer title, however. This decision stems from an evaluation of the project’s scope and commercial potential, as well as its need for a “new framework.”

The company’s statement on the matter reads in part, “The aforementioned decision is based on results of evaluation of the scope and commercial potential of the original concept of Project Sirius, and ongoing work on formulating a new framework for this project.”

This update about a re-evaluation indicates The Witcher’s multiplayer game will spend even more time in production than some may have assumed, though CDPR never hinted at a release window.

What also remains unclear is whether or not this push for a “new framework” means development will restart from scratch. Either way, the wait for Sirius will likely be a long one.