Catalyst Black: Trailer, gameplay & early access regions

Catalyst Black is the long-awaited battleground shooter from the makers of VainGlory, featuring epic battles that are aiming to take mobile gaming to new heights. Here’s everything we know about Catalyst Black so far, from the gameplay to the countries it’s currently available in.

Super Evil Megacorp, the team behind the hugely successful MOBA, Vainglory, are back, this time with a large-scale shooter named Catalyst Black. The hype surrounding the mobile title is building, especially after it was featured in Apple’s iPhone 13 presentation.

However, despite its initial reveal all the way back in 2020, most of the world is still waiting to hop into its explosive tactical battles. Here’s all the information we have about Catalyst Black so far.

Advertisement

Contents

Catalyst Black trailer

Catalyst Black received its first and only trailer in July 2022, not too long before the game entered early access. In its short runtime, players got a glimpse of the eye-catching character and weapon designs, as well as the frantic gameplay.

Read More: The best mobile games to play in 2022

Check out the trailer below:

Catalyst Black early access regions

Catalyst Black isn’t available worldwide just yet, but it has been in early access since August 2020. Eager fans who acted early could sign up to the “Secret Service” to secure a spot, but the window has long since closed.

However, Super Evil Megacorp have been slowly rolling out a Catalyst Black beta in various countries and regions to collect valuable feedback. You can currently enter the beta if you live in:

Advertisement

Cambodia

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Canada

Philippines

Singapore

Indonesia

Hong Kong

Finland

Sweden

Is there a Catalyst Black global release date?

Unfortunately, there is no information on when Catalyst Black will be released worldwide. The developers last released a patch for the early access version on April 4, 2022, mentioning in the blog post that they were ‘pushing towards’ a full launch and that players can expect it in “just a few months.”

Read More: Clash Royale Tier List

What we do know is that it will launch on both iOS and Android completely free of charge, although optional in-app purchases will play a part. Players can pre-register on the official Catalyst Black website.

Those that do have the chance of earning early access for themselves and their friends.

Advertisement

Catalyst Black gameplay

Catalyst Black is an arena shooter that boasts large-scale battles between teams of up to 24 players. Matches use an easy drop-in, drop-out feature to make finding matches a breeze, catering to those who want to “play for five minutes or five hours.”

Players have thousands of different loadouts at their disposal, including long-range Sniper Rifles and healing equipment, all of which can be upgraded and customized. Each user also has the ability to temporarily turn into a powerful “primal” creature in an effort to change the tide of a fight.

A variety of game modes are also on offer, from standard slayer to objective-based playlists. After the initial early access release, a PvE mode called Colosseum: Trials of Dawn was added, pitting players against the clock in a horde-style mode.

Advertisement

That was everything we know so far about Catalyst Black. We’ll be updating this page with all the latest information, so be sure to check back here regularly. For more on the biggest upcoming games, check out our other release hubs:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Diablo 4 | Diablo Immortal | Gotham Knights | Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League | Hogwarts Legacy | God of War Ragnarok | Wonder Woman Game