Castlevania fans hopeful for series return due to mysterious Konami trademark

Konami trademarked the name Project Zircon, which some fans hope represents a tease of an unannounced Castlevania game.

Despite Netflix’s acclaimed animated series engendering a Castlevania revival, the series hasn’t enjoyed much of a return in the interactive medium.

Dead Cells’ Return to Castlevania DLC has franchise faithful even more eager for another game, though. Whether or not publisher Konami plans on leveraging such interest presently remains to be seen.

However, a recent trademark filing leads some to believe that Castlevania may not sit on the sidelines for much longer.

Project Zircon trademark by Konami ignites Castlevania rumors

Gematsu recently spotted a new trademark filing from Konami on Chizai-watch. The public filing, created on March 7, relates to something titled Project Zircon.

According to Gematsu, the only noticeable link between Zircon and Konami is a low-value jewel featured in the Castlevania series.

Apart from mobile adventures and remasters, a proper Castlevania game hasn’t hit store shelves since 2014’s Lords of Shadow 2. It’s no wonder, then, that longtime fans are holding out hope that Project Zircon counts as an unannounced Castlevania title.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Many others seem nothing shy of skeptical, though. Responses to the above Gematsu post joke the trademark may concern a new Pachinko machine or NFT game of some kind.

Now seems as good a time as any for Castlevania to mount a proper return in gaming. After all, Netflix is developing an animated spinoff, Castlevania: Nocturne. And the Dead Cells DLC reviewed incredibly well, enough that players are already itching for more.

It’s clear Konami has taken notice of the excitement, too. While speaking with IGN about the expansion, Assistant Producer at Konami, Tsutomu Taniguchi, said the online hype has been “really motivating.”