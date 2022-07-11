Cartel Tycoon: Release date, trailer & everything we know

James Busby . 59 minutes ago

Cartel Tycoon, the survival business simulator, enables players to build their criminal empire and Rise up from the slums to become the ultimate kingpin. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game, including the release date, trailer, and more.

Inspired by the ‘80s narco trade, Cartel Tycoon sees players take control of their own gang as they strive to expand and command their own criminal empire. From fighting off rival gangs to evading the local authorities, players will need to be both cutthroat and cunning if they wish to maintain power.

While the game is currently an Early Access title, the developers have now revealed a number of new details for the full release. So, if you’re interested in Cartel Tycoon and wish to know more about the upcoming survival business simulator, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

Cartel Tycoon release date and early access

Moon Moose Cartel Tycoon is finally leaving Early Access.

Cartel Tycoon will leave Early Access and launch on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, on PC. Meanwhile, PlayStation 4, 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One will need to wait until 2023 to begin forging their criminal empire.

Cartel Tycoon will be available for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG for $24.99 / €20.99 / £19.49.

Cartel Tycoon details

Moon Moose Cartel Tycoon features buildable labs, workshops, farms, and research centers.

Cartel Tycoon will enable players to build labs, workshops, farms, research centers, and more to build their empire. However, this will be far from easy as you’ll need to deal with rival cartels, rogue lieutenants, state authorities, and contend with the public perception.

“Find new ways to flip profits on opium and other high-demand products while taking advantage of the completely reworked Enemy Gangs, now allowing for less violent ways to trade, conduct special missions, rent buildings, and attain enemy territories while avoiding… hostile takeovers.”

Cartel Tycoon’s Creative Director Leonid Gorbachov also explained what players can expect when playing the game. “Cartel Tycoon embraces the power fantasy of being a kingpin calling all the shots, explained Leonid.” Test your mettle against Survival Mode, or enjoy a fruitful life of luxury with the new Sandbox Mode. The choice is yours—you’re the boss!”

Cartel Tycoon trailer

The game’s early access trailer shows off how players both produce and export their illegal products, while also expanding their empire with new labs, workshops, and landing strips. We also get a sneak peek at how the local authorities can disrupt your operations.

It’s important to note that the footage above was taken from the Early Access version of the game, so this is not indicative of the full release.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Cartel Tycoon. Be sure to check out our other release hubs to get the latest updates on all the upcoming game releases.

