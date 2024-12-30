Captain America needs this obvious buff to make him relevant in Marvel Rivals

Not all Marvel Rivals characters were made to be equal, and poor Captain America is one such fighter, suffering greatly thanks to one missing buff.

Sitting in B-tier in our Marvel Rivals tier list, Captain America is easily forgotten about when players look for a powerful fighter, especially a tank. After all, Wolverine, Venom, and Groot all exist, pushing poor Cap into the more useless categories.

Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped thousands of players from maining the classic hero, despite his weaknesses, and it’s clear he needs one obvious buff to push him to become the deadly super soldier he really is.

Article continues after ad

Captain America needs a major shield change in Marvel Rivals

Cap may be a deadly super soldier, but his main weapon of choice in both the comics, films, and Marvel Rivals is his shield.

Players can use the shield to perform energy-charged strikes, deflect incoming projectiles, use it to charge into an enemy, and even heal the team if required. However, 90% of these have a pretty heavy cooldown, meaning those visions you have of swiping at the enemy Mantis as quickly as Flash isn’t quite as impressive as you’d hope.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For example, the Vibranium Energy Saw, which hurls the shield to strike enemies in a path has a cooldown of eight seconds. Raising your shield and charging to remain protected (Liberty Rush) has a 12-second cooldown meaning your movement is dramatically limited for a pretty long amount of time compared to other fighters, like Doctor Strange.

In fact, players are also increasingly frustrated regarding Captain America’s power, with many taking to social media to beg Netease to “buff my goat.”

Article continues after ad

Some commented on his lack of power, explaining that it “Feels like hitting people with a marshmallow rather than an indestructible shield.” Others quickly blamed the “cooldown on shield usage” highlighting the long cooldowns and the limited ammunition in Cap’s main weapon, which happens to be his shield.

“When Strange can instantly cast a gigantic shield but Cap needs two seconds to remember how to lift his shield” wrote one user, highlighting how Doctor Strange seems to be more powerful with his shield, despite Cap being known for those kinds of attacks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One user summed up the players’ demands perfectly, “All I wish is that his shield didn’t have a cool down for its block.”

For a tank like Captain America, removing the cooldown for his block would be game-changing, but without breaking his power. After all, he’s supposed to be a tank, so it makes little sense to see his tanking abilities being punished by a cooldown, especially when the likes of Wolverine and Groot don’t have to worry about such designs.

Article continues after ad

Characters are always changing, and the community all agree Captain America is fun to play, but removing his shield cooldowns or at least shortening them would be an easy way to bring Cap into the spotlight he deserves.