Capcom legend Hideaki Itsuno has parted ways with the company after 30 years

Legendary Capcom director Hideaki Itsuno has left the company after over 30 years and announced he will be working on a “new game in a new environment.”

Capcom is the brains behind some of the biggest video game franchises of all time, such as Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Monster Hunter, and Mega Man.

After over 30 years, Hideaki Itsuno, the director of the Devil May Cry and Dragon’s Dogma franchise, confirmed he will be parting ways with Capcom to work on new projects in a fresh “environment.”

Itsuno confirmed his departure from the company in an X post (formerly Twitter) on August 31, 2024. In it, he thanked fans for their “long-term support” of the games he had worked on and promised that leaving Capcom would not end his involvement in the gaming industry.

“At the end of August 2024, I will be leaving Capcom after 30 years and 5 months,” Itsuno began.

“Thank you for your long-term support of the games and characters I have been responsible for. I hope you will continue to support Capcom’s games and characters.”

The long-time video game developer then teased what was in store for his future, confirming that he would begin working on a new project in September 2024.

“From September, I will start developing a new game in a new environment… I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far.”

Itsuno directed all the Devil May Cry titles from 2003 and most recently helmed Capcom’s long-awaited Dragon’s Dogma 2, released 2024 over a decade after the first entry. Across his 30 year career at the company, Itsuno worked as a director on 17 different games across different Capcom franchises.

At the time of writing, Itsuno has not confirmed what this new video game project is or who else he is working on it with. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more is revealed.