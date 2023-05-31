Wondering whether you can play Aether Gazer on PC? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about this new anime game.

Aether Gazer is the latest anime gacha game that has Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail players excited. While the game has only just been released, many gamers will be wondering whether Aether Rail is playable on PC.

After all, being able to play Aether Gazer on a bigger screen is always going to be a tantalizing prospect, especially for those that prefer gaming the big screen to portable devices.

So, here’s everything we currently know about whether you can play Aether Gazer on PC and if you can expect to ever play it on this platform.

Can you play Aether Gazer on PC?

No, Aether Gazer does not have an official PC client. Of course, there are unofficial workarounds to play Aether Gazer on PC in the meantime, but you’ll want to exercise caution, especially if you wish to avoid any potential account bans.

However, the developers have stated that they are aiming to bring the mobile game to other platforms in the future.

Xiamen Yongshi Aether Gazer is an anime gacha game.

“In addition to being available on mobile devices, we are actively considering the possibility of bringing Aether Gazer to additional platforms. We ask players to look out for future news.”

This is obviously incredibly exciting for players that wish to play Aether on PC and console, so we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as further information is announced.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our handy reroll guide to ensure you get the best start in the game.