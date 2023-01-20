Callisto Protocol update 3.01: New Game Plus, Trophies fix & more

The first major update for The Callisto Protocol has arrived early, bringing with it New Game Plus, a fix to the Trophies exploit on PlayStation and various other bug fixes.

Originally expected to be added in February, New Game Plus mode has now been added to The Callisto Protocol early. Players will now be able to start a new game and will get access to all their guns, credits, and upgrades as soon as they arrive at the first Reforge station in their second run. This means those wanting to play the game a second time won’t need to work to unlock everything a second time.

The 3.01 patch also fixes a bug that made it easier to get trophies on the PlayStation version of the game, as well as various other bug fixes and general improvements. Further updates are expected in February and throughout more of 2023.

Striking Distance Studios The Callisto Protocol now has a NG+ mode.

Here are the patch notes for Callisto Protocol update 3.01 in full:

New Game Plus

Users who previously completed the game will have access to NewGame+ after the patch. Application restart may be required. Requires an active save file from game completion.



Global

Fixed an issue where some users were not correctly granted the “The Protocol is About Life” achievement

Added New Game Plus. Complete the game to unlock New Game Plus and carry your pression over to a new save. All weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected at the first Reforge

General performance optimizations across all platforms

Players no longer take damage when vaulting over obstacles

Fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause environments to stream out and allow Jacob to fall through the ground

Consistency pass on cabinets, lockers, and shelves to display correctly in High Contrast mode

Voice leveling and subtitle mismatch adjustments across localized languages

KRAFTON The Callisto Protocol is certainly not one for the squeamish.

PC

Fixed low-frequency crash in the Tunnels level during the Two Head fight

Skip Cinematics button has been mapped to the Interact/Pickup input

Fixed a long hitch when enabling Ray-Traced Shadows in the main menu

Prevented mouse cursor from displaying during some area transitions

PS4

Fixed low-frequency crash in Snowcat when Jacob is talking to Dani

