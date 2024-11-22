Brutal Pokemon TCG Pocket mistake can make your Pack Points obsolete

Pokemon TCG Pocket Pack Points are extremely useful to get the cards you want, and that’s why you have to avoid making this one mistake.

With a whopping total of 11 currencies in Pokemon TCG Pocket, spanning from Poke Gold to Shinedust, it can be so easy to become overwhelmed and make mistakes that can ruin your account.

Among these currencies are Pack Points. These can be used to craft the cards you want without having to rely on your luck from opening booster packs or using Wonder Pick.

At first glance, the way this works is pretty straightforward. For every booster pack opened, you get to collect five Pack Points.

Later on, these points can be used to exchange powerful ex-cards, like Mewtwo or Pikachu. It can also be used to get other cards that fit your deck.

That said, many players may not be aware that Pack Points actually have an ‘expiration date,’ as pointed out in a Reddit thread. According to the information from an in-game pop-up window: “If the availability period for a given booster pack ends, Pack Points will no longer be available for exchange.”

It’s unclear exactly how long the current Genetic Apex booster packs will be available. But we do know that new cards and booster packs have been announced and that they will be coming to the game by the end of the year.

Knowing this, players will just have to remember to spend them before they rotate out one day. Waking up one day only to realize all the Pack Points you’ve collected suddenly become useless before you can exchange them would be an absolute nightmare.

While many players in the comments were stunned and disappointed after learning about this information, some weren’t quite surprised, considering the game’s gacha-like nature.

“It makes sense you can’t use pack points for a new set, but it sucks that older sets will stop being available after a period of time,” commented one user.

Meanwhile, one user said, “At this point, we need some kind of Official Statement from the Company.”

“Because obviously, this pack will not be available at some point – the question is when. and we do need a heads up prior.”