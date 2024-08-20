Borderlands 4 mocked for “worst-timed” reveal as movie bombs at box office

Developer Gearbox Software unveiled Borderlands 4 during Gamescom, a reveal whose timing may not seem the most optimal since the Borderlands film flopped at the box office.

Partway through the Geoff Keighley-hosted Gamescom: Opening Night Live show, audiences were treated to an announcement trailer for Borderlands 4. While Gearbox developers had previously teased its eventual return, the reveal still came as a surprise.

But the franchise’s new art style is not the only thing that has fans talking. Many have also pointed out the odd timing of the announcement, which was probably meant to ride the excitement surrounding the new movie – the movie that didn’t generate much in the way of excitement at all.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has raked in only $18.6 million worldwide as of August 20 off a budget reportedly totaling more than a $130 million.

With this failure in mind, Opening Night Live viewers on Twitter/X couldn’t help but mock Borderlands 4 for having the “worst-timed announcement this year.”

One person called the reveal “awkward,” as it seems Gearbox initially wanted to “ride off the ‘success’ of the Borderlands movie.” If not, the user argued Gearbox may be trying to win over hearts and minds since the “movie bombed” so badly.

Twitter/X user TheNCSmaster has already turned the ill-timed Borderlands 4 reveal into a funny meme that quickly went viral on social media.

Regardless of the timetable on things, Gearbox has been hard at work on the shooter itself for quite a while, based on a post by modder EpicNNG that Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford retweeted.

For now, then, Borderlands fans are left to wonder when the development team will share more information and gameplay.

The fourth mainline entry will launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms in 2025.