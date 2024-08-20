Borderlands 4 teaser reveals new art style and release window

Borderlands 4 has been announced hot off the heels of the series’ film adaptation, with the game having a 2025 release window.

It’s been almost 5 years since Borderlands 3 came out and, though its had a number of content updates since it released, the series has been long overdue for a new mainline entry.

With most wanting to forget the film adaptation and move on, Borderlands 4 has a lot to live up to in terms of story and presentation. Though the initial trailer doesn’t reveal much in terms of gameplay, it does give fans of the series a few details to work with.

For one, we’ve got a release window: 2025. The Borderlands 4 trailer didn’t give any indication as to when in 2025 we’d be seeing the game, meaning this window is a wide one. However, the reveal also showed that there’s going to be a bit of a departure from other entries in the series in terms of art style.

While it’s still got that cell-shaded look to it, the lines are a lot thinner and cleaner than before. Things look a lot more “realistic” in terms of environment.

There’s a chance this is just the way this cinematic trailer looks, and that the final game will look closer to prior entries in the series. For now, though, BL4 seems like a departure.

In terms of story, the trailer displays a planet with the same purple glow of Eridium ripping through the sky in what appears to be it crossing into another dimension. Considering Borderlands 3 saw the Vault Hunters travel across the galaxy, dimension-hopping seems like the only way to top that.

Borderlands 4

Other than that, not much is known at this time. It’s safe to assume it’ll keep the Borderlands staples in a system of seemingly endless loot and weapons, though.

However, with the movie leaving fans of the series disappointed and Borderlands 3’s narrative leaving a lot to be desired, Borderlands 4 will have to do something special to loop fans of the series back in.