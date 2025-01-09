Borderlands 4 set to continue classic tradition with return of key feature

The classic tradition of having split-screen co-op functionality is set to be maintained in Borderlands 4, as developers at Gearbox have confirmed support for the popular feature.

The video game industry was very different in 2009 when Borderlands first released. Back then, cooperative experiences were far more common and as such, local co-op was supported far more regularly. Who didn’t love a good couch co-op session with friends?

Over the years, however, couch co-op has become more niche, with games like Halo, Gears, and others leaving it behind. Thankfully, we now know for certain one legendary FPS franchise has no plans of abandoning this fan-favorite feature.

Borderlands 4 is set to support local co-op, allowing two players to share the same screen while grinding through the next iteration of the looter shooter.

Borderlands 4 couch co-op supported with split-screen

Since its reveal, Borderlands fans have been questioning whether the fourth entry will carry on the tradition and now we have confirmation. Borderlands 4 will indeed support local co-op with split-screen available for two players.

This feature is outlined in the game’s official store page, at least across PlayStation and Xbox. On PC, players aren’t quite as lucky, as there’s no explicit mention of local co-op support.

For those on console though, it means you can enjoy the game on day one with a friend by your side, just like you may have done for all other entries in the series. Borderlands made a name for itself as a co-op shooter so it’s only right to see that support continue even with all the latest advancements.

With Borderlands 4 comes “the most open and free” world design the series has seen to date “When you look at [this] scene [in the trailer], you can see these characters looking out at a vista,” Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said to Gamespot.

“In every video game you’ve ever played that’s a backdrop, right? In Borderlands 4, everything you’re seeing is playable space that you can get to and reach without a load time.”

Even with such expansive open worlds, devs have still made a point of keeping split-screen support on console. For now, there’s no telling just how it may perform, but fans can still take solace in knowing it’ll be available from day one.