Blue Archive tier list: Best characters for every class in 2022

If you’re wondering which characters are best in Blue Archive across all Attacker, Tank, Support and Healer classes, our curated tier list has everything you need to help you make the best possible choices for your party.

Blue Archive features a unique story-driven RPG experience where you can make countless allies as you progress. However, it’s important to know which allies are strongest in the game to ensure a favorable outcome in the various tasks that the game has to offer.

Our character tier list will help you to understand which characters in the mobile game are best suited to each objective that you’ll undertake in Blue Archive. So let’s dive in and check out the updated character tier list for 2022 in this story-driven RPG.

Contents

Nexon Make meaningful allies to get through Blue Archive’s story quickly.

All classes in Blue Archive

Considering the fact that Blue Archive is a story-driven RPG, there are not a lot of characters to choose from. However, the ones available are split into three different classes according to their utility in the game.

The three classes in Blue Archive are:

Attacker

Tank

Support and Healer

As their names suggest, it is fairly evident what characters from each of these classes specialize in. Before jumping into the rankings, you should note that characters in Blue Archive feature star ratings that reflect their in-game capabilities. However, these star ratings should not be considered as those to focus on, as there are several lower-rated characters who perform just as well in synergy with specific allies.

Best characters in Blue Archive: tier list

Attacker

Attackers are the main damage dealers in Blue Archive, but these characters suffer heavily in regards to defensive stats. For this reason, it is highly advised to not place these troops on the front line. Attackers tend to perform best when placed either in the middle or back row as it not only gives them cover from the enemy’s attacks but also plenty of time to dish out damage.

Tier Characters A Rikuhachima Aru, Renkawa Cherino, Izayoi Nonomi, Sorasaki Hina, Shiromi Iori, Shirasu Azusa, Shimoe Koharu, Nekozuka Hibiki, Kurodate Haruna, Kakudate Karin B Shizuyama Mashiro, Aris, Sunohara Shun, Sunaookami Shiroko, Aru, Sorasaki Hina, Hisada Izuna, Ajitani Hifumi, Saiba Momoi, Otohana Sumire, Saiba Midori, Asagi Mutsuki, Tendou Alice, Yakushi Saya, Ihara Yoshimi C Hanaoka Yuzu, Akashi Junko, Wanibuchi Akari, Kensaki Tsurugi, Asahina Pina, Kuromi Serika, Shiroishi Utaha D Konuri Maki, Shishidou Izumi, Hanekawa Hasumi, Nikamu Nero, Ichinose Asuna

Tank

As their name suggests, Tanks form the front line in Blue Archive. Considering their massive defensive stats, they are capable of soaking up any damage enemies might deal to your team. It’s essential to make sure that you’ve always got at least one tank in your party to serve as cover for your Attackers, Healers, and Supports.

Tier Characters A Kasuga Tsubaki B Mikamu Neru, Hayase Yuuka C Takanashi Hoshino, Yutori Natsu, Igusa Haruka D Izumimoto Eimi

Nexon Stronger allies will help you complete tasks much faster in Blue Archive.

Support and Healer

These specific characters specialize in providing support and heals from the backline for your Attackers and Tanks. While Supports and Healers are often overlooked to make space for Attackers, these characters are extremely essential when facing off against difficult challenges that can stretch for longer-than-usual durations.

Tier Characters A Shimoe Koharu, Otose Kotama, Sashiro Tomoe, Harsune Miku, Washimi Serina B Amau Ako, Kurimura Airi, Ichinose Asuna, Omagari Hare C Murokasa Akane, Kurimura Airi, Asagao Hanae, Nakatsukasa Kirino, Shishidou Izumi, Okusora Ayana, Hinomia Chinatsu, Aijitani Hifumi D Aikiyo Fuuka, Onikata Kayoko, Kowa Shizuko, Amani Nodoka, Morizuki Suzumi, Ushimaki Juri, Endo Shimiko, Oichi Mari, Toyomi Kotori

So, there you have it – that’s our Blue Archive character tier list for August 2022. Make sure to check back in the future for any changes.

