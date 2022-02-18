Bloons TD 6: How to pop purple Bloons in BTD6

Bloons TD 6 can be fairly confusing, with various types of Bloons having different abilities and defenses. If you’re finding things a bit too difficult, we’ve got you covered with the methods you can use to pop one of the hardest colors in BTD6, purple Bloons, to win the round.

Bloons TD 6 has lots of different types of Bloons and towers, all of which have their own special abilities, which can make keeping track of all their effects quite confusing. Nevertheless, if you are aware of what you are facing, strategizing for each round becomes much simpler.

One of the most difficult to pop in BTD6 is the purple Bloon, which can pose quite a challenge if you fail to strategize accordingly. Given that they are immune to multiple types of damage, it is extremely important to prepare your towers accordingly. Keep reading to find out what you should and shouldn’t do when facing purple Bloons in the game.

Contents

Types of purple Bloons in BTD6

There are four different types of purple Bloons in BTD6, each of which has abilities and defenses of its own. These include:

Normal Bloon

Camo Bloon

Regrowth Bloon

Camo Regrowth Bloon

Purple Bloons are also immune to quite a few different types of damage:

Magic damage

Energy damage

Fire attacks

Plasma attacks

Considering all the different attack types that Purple Bloons are immune to, it’s safe to say that most Magic Monkeys are ineffective against them.

How to pop purple Bloons

Although purple Bloons are extremely difficult to pop, there are a few options that you can use when facing off against them.

Below, we’ve listed which abilities and attacks can both damage and pop them effectively:

Attack/Ability Type of purple Bloon Wizard Lord Phoenix and Necromancer Purple Regrowth Bloons Shimmer Purple Camo Bloons Sun Temple, The Anti-Bloon, or Dark Champion All Gwendolin’s attacks after level 16 All Druid’s thorn attacks All Ezili’s Heartstopper ability All Adora’s The Long Arm of Light All Cross the Streams All Psi’s Psychic Blast and basic attack after level 13 All Upgraded Ninja Monkey All

Attacks to avoid against purple Bloons

All of the abilities and attacks mentioned in the chart below should be avoided when trying to pop purple Bloons:

Character Attack/Ability Wizard Monkeys Everything except Necromancer, Wizard Lored Phoenix, and Shimmer Super Monkeys Laser Vision, Plasma Vision, Sun Avatar, Technological Terror Dart Monkeys Plasma Monkey Fan Club Druids Heart of Thunder or Ball Lightning Monkey Buccaneers Hot Shot Tack Shooters Ring of Fire or Inferno Ring Engineer Monkeys Sentry Paragon Gwendolin Basic attacks until level 16 Obyn Greenfoot Main attacks Ezili Main attacks Adora Main attacks

When does purple Bloons spawn in BTD6?

Knowing exactly when purple Bloons spawn in Bloons TD6 can help you to prepare your strategy and give you the upper hand that you need to win the round. Check out the table below to know exactly when you’ll come face-to-face with them:

Round Number Number of Bloons Type of Bloons 25 10 Normal 32 10 Normal 45 10 Camo 48 30 Camo Regrowth 62 250 Normal 78 80 Normal 95 500 Camo Regrowth 101 450 Normal 103 198 Normal 104 200 Normal 107 444 Camo 109 15 Normal 116 400 Normal 129 77 Camo 132 200 Camo

With all of this information at your disposal, you’ll be well on your way to standing your ground against one of the hardest types of Bloons in Bloons TD 6.

