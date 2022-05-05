Bloodhunt update adds duos & hitreg fixes: Full patch notes

As players take to the bloodstained streets of Prague in Bloodhunt, Vampire: The Masquerade’s battle royale, Sharkmob have released a new patch to fix ongoing issues with ammo reloading and Founder’s Edition items. Here are the full notes.

Set amid the dreary streets of a proud yet ominous Prague, Sharkmob’s Vampire: The Masquerade spinoff, Bloodhunt, pits the clans against each other in a battle royale characterized by lethal weapons, powerful abilities and, of course, a whole lot of bloodsucking.

With the game finally launching in its full glory in late April, the devs have been pretty active in fixing any bugs that have chosen to make Czechia’s capital their home. The May 4 hotfix patch has sorted the irritating hitreg bug, as well as solved some issues for those who purchased the Founder’s Pass during the beta.

Advertisement

So, for those of you who have encountered some of these irritating little issues, here’s a rundown of everything that’s been fixed in the May 4 patch.

Contents

Bloodhunt duos mode added

While not part of the official hotfix, on May 5 the devs announced that Duos Mode has been added to the selection queue.

Read More: Best Archetype in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Having added duos during beta testing to overwhelming success, players will now be able to dive in with a friend once more in order to tear their enemies asunder.

OK Bloodhunt Community, we hear you. Duo modes has now been activated in Bloodhunt! Let's see some intense double team vampire action clips! pic.twitter.com/X7v1pBvhu4 — Bloodhunt (@Bloodhunt) May 5, 2022

Bloodhunt patch notes (May 4):

Below are the full patch notes for Bloodhunt’s May 4 hotfix, courtesy of Sharkmob:

Changes:

Duos mode added

A fix for the ghost ammo reload / hitreg bug

An issue that was causing the PS5 – Founder’s Edition items to disappear after unlocking an item from the Battle Pass, or purchasing items from the store

The graphical fidelity settings on PlayStation 5 will by default be set to Performance Mode

Overall stability improvements

Known issues: