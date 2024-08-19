Bloodborne finally works on PC thanks to modders but it’s not great

Modders have finally managed to get Bloodborne working on PC, though it’s still far from approaching anything deemed playable.

On August 18, YouTuber Fromsoftserve, known primarily for their work in the Soulsborne modding community, uploaded a video showcasing FromSoftware’s acclaimed title running on a desktop computer.

Made possible via PlayStation 4 emulation, the in-game footage, work in progress as it was, suffered from severe slowdown and motion blur, making combat essentially impossible. This poor Hunter perished before being able to escape Iosekfa’s Clinic.

Article continues after ad

Having worked on visual overhaul mods for Demon’s Souls and the entire Dark Souls trilogy previously, Fromsoftserve wasn’t deterred by the shoddy performance, promising that the dream of a Bloodborne PC port, albeit an unofficial one, “is happening.”

“Some people might see this and think it’s not impressive but we’re rendering actual frames of Bloodborne,” they continued, adding, “The fact that we’re in-game, rendering the graphics in real-time, that’s massive.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The content creator was optimistic that fans following the port’s development would be “playing it next year.”

The reason for all of this effort? Bloodborne remains one of the only PS4 exclusives Sony has refrained from releasing on PC. The reasons for this aren’t known, though game director Hidetaka Miyazaki is, at the very least, well aware of fans’ desire to see the Gothic horror ARPG leave its last-gen prison and reach new audiences.

Article continues after ad

Kai Cenat reignited discussions around a potential remake or remaster after streaming his first playthrough earlier in August. The Twitch streamer said at the time that he intended to “push the narrative for something to happen.”

Bloodborne was originally released on March 24, 2015. The hope of many is that Sony plans to make some sort of announcement on or before the revered title’s 10th-anniversary rolls around in 2025.