Bloodborne fans should be excited by the FromSoftware buyout update

Sony has made FromSoftware’s parent company a buyout offer, but a new report suggests that Kadokawa are the ones pushing to be purchased.

Tech giant Sony has been interested in purchasing Kadokawa, the owner of Bloodborne, Elden Ring, and Dark Souls creators, FromSoftware, for a while now. News broke in mid-November that Sony had made an offer to purchase Kadokawa and that a dialogue had started between the two.

Now, a new report from Bloomberg suggests that the Kadokawa Corporation has been the ones pushing Sony for the purchase – which is exciting news for those hoping for a Bloodborne sequel or remaster.

While neither Kadokawa nor FromSoftware has openly expressed their desire to make a Bloodborne sequel with Sony, their silence on the matter has led many fans to assume they had no interest in developing any further Bloodborne games.

FromSoftware Bloodborne fans are still crying out for a sequel or a remaster.

FromSoftware may want to make Souls games for Sony

However, their reported keenness to encourage the buyout suggests that FromSoft has always been open to developing more Sony properties like Bloodborne and Demon’s Souls, they’ve just been too busy. There’s also been no indication that Sony is against the idea.

In the years since Bloodborne was released, FromSoftware has concluded the Dark Souls series, rebooted Armored Core, developed Sekiro and worked on the hugely popular Elden Ring. A catalog of work that likely didn’t leave much time for a Bloodborne 2.

Sony hired Bluepoint Games to develop a remake of Demon’s Souls as a PS5 launch title, suggesting the company is still open to Sony-exclusive SoulsBorne games.

Ultimately, Kadokawa being supportive of a Sony buyout suggests that the company is finally ready to develop more Sony IPs. This means that those who’ve been living in hope for a Bloodborne sequel could be closer to getting their wish than ever before.

Of course, a Bloodborne 2 is far from guaranteed or confirmed, but FromSoftware entering the Sony tent increases the likelihood of it significantly. Be aware, that Sony’s potential buyout of Kadokawa could mostly be motivated by their vast anime library, but this wouldn’t explain Kadokawa’s reported eagerness for the purchase.