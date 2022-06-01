Blizzard confirms Warcraft 3: Reforged news coming this month

Blizzard president Mike Ybarra confirmed that there will be finally news on Warcraft 3: Reforged coming sometime in June 2022.

As shocking as it is to believe, Warcraft 3: Reforged was released over two years ago.

Initially released in January 2020, the remake of the popular RTS was met with resounding disappointment from both hardcore and new players alike, who highlighted poor performance, server issues, and a shocking lack of single-player features.

Since its release, only a handful of patches have been released attempting to fix the game’s issues. Now, Blizzard’s president has finally announced when we’ll get news about the future of the floundering remake.

Blizzard teases Warcraft 3: Reforged news

The RTS title has not received a single patch since April 2021, leaving players completely in the dark for over a year.

Although dedicated players have continued to play the game the way they want via modding, long-time fans of the franchise have begged Blizard to fix the experience.

After an excruciatingly long wait, the president of the company Mike Ybarra shared that news for Reforged’s future is coming sometime in June 2022.

You’ll hear from them soon (in June). — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) May 28, 2022

A report from Bloomberg back in July 2021 shared details of Warcraft 3: Reforged’s development, which was apparently plagued by “mismanagement and financial disasters.”

The RTS was released in such a poor state that Blizzard offered buyers a full refund on their purchase.

When in June news will come out is not clear as of yet, but hopefully for players’ sake, Blizzard commits to fixing the game that got people to fall in love with Warcraft in the first place.