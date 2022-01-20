Blizzard claims exciting content news coming “next week” in statement from Mike Ybarra

Head of Blizzard Entertainment, Mike Ybarra, has put out a statement centered around the company’s culture with a hope of more consistent and engaging content coming in the near future.

Microsoft’s shocking acquisition of Activision Blizzard has sent the gaming community into a frenzy.

Since the news broke, many have been curious about what is coming next for the developer, and if things will really end up changing for players.

In a statement put out on January 20 from Mike Ybarra, the leader acknowledged the need for more content and claimed that Blizzard had exciting news coming as early as next week.

Blizzard owns up to content drought, promises more is coming

Towards the tail end of the lengthy statement put out by Ybarra, which was centered around improvements Activision Blizzard will be making to their culture, he mentioned some potentially big news coming next week that players should be excited about.

“We also know we need to deliver content to our players on a more regular basis and innovate both in and beyond our existing games. We have some exciting things to announce, and I’ll be sharing more next week.”

While it isn’t clear that the news itself will be coming next week, fans should expect to hear something in regards to what they can expect from their beloved titles.

This statement likely comes as a response to the many players that have been excited since the Microsoft news broke. WoW and Overwatch players, in particular, have been dying to know what sorts of new things their games will be getting as a result.

Turning over a new leaf

This also potentially marks a changing of the guard at Activision Blizzard, as CEO Bobby Kotick, who has been cited as the root cause for the content drought, will likely be making his exit once the transition is over.

With Microsoft coming in, Ybarra’s many cultural changes in the company being added, and promises of new content on the way, fans of the developer may have reason to hope for some exciting news next week.

We will continue to provide updates as the story develops and will hopefully have more to share next week. Until then, stay tuned!