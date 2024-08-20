Black Myth: Wukong’s Compatibility Mode explained

Black Myth: Wukong’s Compatibility Mode is exclusive to the game’s PC version, as it adjusts certain features meant for higher-end rigs.

Game Science released Black Myth: Wukong on PC and PlayStation 5, both of which boast settings and modes catering to each platform’s needs.

In particular, the PC version comes with a Compatibility Mode that players can select when the game boots up. Activating this setting will disable select features to hopefully help the role-playing title perform better.

Article continues after ad

Here is what PC users can expect when choosing this option.

What is Compatibility Mode in Black Myth: Wukong?

When launching the game, PC players can enable Compatibility Mode to deactivate features designed for beefier rigs.

Those who encounter problems like a black screen, game crashes, lag, and stuttering while playing Black Myth: Wukong’s default setting should consider utilizing the Compatibility option.

Game Science

Unfortunately, players with older or less powerful PCs have found that Black Myth: Wukong’s Compatibility setting is not a cure-all for its various performance hiccups.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One PC player on Reddit says launching the standard version causes a “black screen before crashing.” The Compatibility Mode does not help in this regard, with the Redditor claiming to have received an “error message in Chinese.”

Other users recommend reinstalling the RPG, verifying the integrity of game files, or launching Black Myth: Wukong’s Benchmark Tool in Compatibility Mode for Windows 7 or Windows 8. However, a few people responding to the Reddit post maintain that these supposed solutions have not helped them as of yet.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, developer Game Science has not addressed these Compatibility Mode-related issues.

For more on the fantastical RPG, be sure to read up on all of Black Myth: Wukong’s stances, beginner tips for leveling, bosses, and abilities, and check out our guide for the best PC and Steam Deck settings.