Black Myth: Wukong system requirements – Minimum & recommended PC specs

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Black Myth: Wukong, the upcoming game by Game Science that is based on the popular novel Journey to the West.

Black Myth: Wukong is one of the biggest releases of 2024. This game has attracted the attention of fans across the world ever since it was first revealed several years ago. As such, with the release date approaching, fan hype is reaching an all-time high.

Sun Wukong is a popular character from Chinese mythology and a game focused around his adventures is bound to garner a massive audience. However, the game’s graphical fidelity means it is quite demanding, as expected of a big-budget AAA title.

If you are interested in playing Black Myth: Wukong and want to figure out whether your PC can survive a playthrough, we have you covered.

Minimum system requirements

Here are the minimum system requirements for Black Myth: Wukong:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 130 GB available space

130 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Windows Compatible Audio Device Additional Notes: HDD Supported, SSD

Recommended system requirements

Here are the recommended requirements for Black Myth: Wukong:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 130 GB available space

130 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Windows Compatible Audio Device Additional Notes: SSD Required.

The minimum requirements are not that high, apart from the RAM requirement being 16 GB. However, the recommended requirements are definitely on the higher end, with the RTX 2060 and RX 5700 XT being relatively powerful GPUs.

The storage requirement is also fairly steep, as 130 GB is on the higher end for a single-player game. You may want to give yourself some time in advance to get this one installed.

Additionally, it remains to be seen how Black Myth: Wukong runs on PC considering the game is made on Unreal Engine 5. The game engine is becoming more commonplace, but, with it still being fairly new, you never know exactly how it could impact performance.

This is all we know about the system requirements for Black Myth: Wukong. For more on the game, you can check out our guides on editions and difficulty.