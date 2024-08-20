Black Myth: Wukong skill tree: What abilities to get

Black Myth: Wukong’s Destined One isn’t going to reach the power we see from Sun Wukong without a few handy skills, and some are arguably much better than others.

Whether you’re fighting the many bosses or just have multiple Sparks waiting to be used up, you’ll want to invest in some abilities. However, with so many different skill trees, spells, Stances, and buffs, choosing the best ones can be pretty overwhelming.

So, to help you on your leveling journey across Wukong’s storyline, we’ve sorted a deep dive into the best abilities in Black Myth: Wukong, and an exploration into all skills in the battle-heavy game.

Best abilities

While you’re best off choosing the abilities that best suit your playstyle, there are some you just shouldn’t miss out on:

Immobilize

Stances

Spin and walk

Spells

Game Science Stances are key in Black Myth Wukong, so it’s vital you invest in them.

Immobilize is a fantastic spell to keep hold of throughout your adventure. It’s the first one you get and is also one of the most useful. We suggest leveling this up as much as you can throughout, as it’ll only get more powerful. On top of this, we also suggest investing in your spells from the beginning, each will undeniably save your life in a boss fight.

Investing in your Stances is pivotal in the early game. You’ll need to put in 3 Sparks to get the most out of your choices too, meaning it’s quite the investment at the start. Nevertheless, pick your favorite and dedicate a few points to it.

If you’re struggling to choose, check out our best Stance guide.

Mobile Spin is one of those skills you’ll likely ignore until you face four archers and can’t get past their streaming arrows because you keep missing the dodge. As you walk into chapter two you’ll find more ranged attackers, and Mobile Spin is the skill you’ll need to stay alive during those encounters.

Other than the key choices, increasing your Health, Stamina, and range of light attacks is extremely useful and shouldn’t be ignored.

All skills and abilities













As you progress through Black Myth: Wukong, you’ll unlock more spells, abilities, and skills. So, to ensure you know what’s coming up and can plan ahead, here are all the game’s abilities.

As a note, we’ll be adding more skills and spells when they’re discovered, so be sure to check back soon.

Foundation

Stamina

Endurance : Each talent level moderately reduces the Stamina cost of Sprinting.

: Each talent level moderately reduces the Stamina cost of Sprinting. Everlasting Vigor : Slightly increases Stamina recovery rate when depleted.

: Slightly increases Stamina recovery rate when depleted. Composure : Dodging no longer interrupts Light Attack Combo. This also applies to Perfect Dodge.

: Dodging no longer interrupts Light Attack Combo. This also applies to Perfect Dodge. Simian Agility : Each talent level moderately reduces the stamina cost of Dodging.

: Each talent level moderately reduces the stamina cost of Dodging. Deft Evasion : Makes each initial Dodge mode agile and flexible.

: Makes each initial Dodge mode agile and flexible. Featherlight : Massively reduces the Stamina cost of Jumping.

: Massively reduces the Stamina cost of Jumping. Focused Breath : Each talent level considerably increases Stamina Recovery Rate when health is above half.

: Each talent level considerably increases Stamina Recovery Rate when health is above half. Bold Move : Each talent level moderately increases Focus gained from Perfect Dodges.

: Each talent level moderately increases Focus gained from Perfect Dodges. Ephemeral Shadow : Grants a considerable amount of Damage Reduction for a short duration after a Perfect Dodge.

: Grants a considerable amount of Damage Reduction for a short duration after a Perfect Dodge. Vengeful Mirage: Perfect Dodges leave an illusion in your wake, which explodes instantly, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Martial Arts

Swift Engage: Each talent level significantly increases the engage distance of Light Attack Starter.

Each talent level significantly increases the engage distance of Light Attack Starter. Effortless Finisher : Grants more Focus when the second move of Light Attack Mobo hits an enemy.

: Grants more Focus when the second move of Light Attack Mobo hits an enemy. Soaring Strike : After Sprinting, Light Attack Starter temporarily deals more Damage.

: After Sprinting, Light Attack Starter temporarily deals more Damage. Punishing Downpour : After six successful hits with the first four moves of Light Attack Combo, Light Attack Finisher deals extra area Damage.

: After six successful hits with the first four moves of Light Attack Combo, Light Attack Finisher deals extra area Damage. Sturdy : Grants significant Damage Reduction during Light Attack Finisher.

: Grants significant Damage Reduction during Light Attack Finisher. Hidden Strength: When Stamina is depleted, a weaker Light Attack Finisher can still be performed.

When Stamina is depleted, a weaker Light Attack Finisher can still be performed. Mobile Spin : Moving forward while using Staff Spin initiates Mobile Spin. The Destined One spins his staff around his body, deflecting projectiles.

: Moving forward while using Staff Spin initiates Mobile Spin. The Destined One spins his staff around his body, deflecting projectiles. Intrepid Lunge: Initiate Heavy Attack during Mobie Spin to quickly engage and stagger the enemy.

Initiate Heavy Attack during Mobie Spin to quickly engage and stagger the enemy. Silver Lining: Increases the Focus gained from blocking projectiles with Staff Spin.

Increases the Focus gained from blocking projectiles with Staff Spin. Graceful Whirl: Significantly reduces the Stamina cost of Staff Spin.

Significantly reduces the Stamina cost of Staff Spin. Focused Spinning: Massively increases the focus gained from successful hits with Mobile Spin.

Survival

Robust Constitution: Each talent level moderately increases Maximum Health.

Each talent level moderately increases Maximum Health. Rampant Vigor: Each talent moderately increases Maximum Stamina.

Each talent moderately increases Maximum Stamina. Bane Mitigation: Each talent level slightly reduces the duration of Four Banes effects.

Each talent level slightly reduces the duration of Four Banes effects. Wrathful Escalation: Each talent level slightly increases Critical Hit Chance.

Each talent level slightly increases Critical Hit Chance. Rough Skin: Each talent level moderately increases Defense.

Each talent level moderately increases Defense. Spiritual Awakening : Each talent level moderately increases Maximum Mana.

: Each talent level moderately increases Maximum Mana. Deep Breath: Each talent moderately increases Stamina Recovery Rate.

Each talent moderately increases Stamina Recovery Rate. Surging Momentum: Each talent level slightly increases attack.

Each talent level slightly increases attack. Four Banes Endurance: Each talent level slightly increases Four Banes Resistance.

Each talent level slightly increases Four Banes Resistance. Wrathful Might: Each talent level moderately increases Critical Hit Damage.

Staff Stances

Focuses Attack II: Increases Maximum Focus Points from one to two.

Increases Maximum Focus Points from one to two. Focuses Attack III: Increases Maximum Focus Points from two to three.

Increases Maximum Focus Points from two to three. Focuses Attack IV: Increases Maximum Focus Points from three to four. The fourth Focus Point does not sustain for long and its gauge depletes over time.

Increases Maximum Focus Points from three to four. The fourth Focus Point does not sustain for long and its gauge depletes over time. Exhilaration: Each talent level slightly increases the Health recovery upon consuming a Focus Point.

Each talent level slightly increases the Health recovery upon consuming a Focus Point. Instinct : Each talent level moderately reduces the Stamina cost of changed Heavy Attacks.

: Each talent level moderately reduces the Stamina cost of changed Heavy Attacks. Versatility: Each talent level slightly increases Damage health by all Varied Combos.

Each talent level slightly increases Damage health by all Varied Combos. Quick Hand : Each talent level slightly increases the charging speed of all stances.

: Each talent level slightly increases the charging speed of all stances. Secondary Damage: Heavy Attacks that cost a Focus Point deal additional Damage to the enemy based on their remaining Health.

Heavy Attacks that cost a Focus Point deal additional Damage to the enemy based on their remaining Health. Endeavor: When below 1 Focus Point, the Destined One can still perform Varied Combos, but with significantly reduced damage.

Smash Stance

Force Unbound: Enables Sprinting while charging.

Enables Sprinting while charging. Ironbound Resolve: Each talent level considerably increases Damage Reduction upon a charged Heavy Attack.

Each talent level considerably increases Damage Reduction upon a charged Heavy Attack. Smashing Force: Each talent level slightly increases the Damage health by charged Smash Heavy Attacks.

Each talent level slightly increases the Damage health by charged Smash Heavy Attacks. Peace from Peril: When charging Perfect Dodges retain any Focus that has been built up.

When charging Perfect Dodges retain any Focus that has been built up. Resolute Counterflow: Performing Heavy Attack during light Attack Combo with a Focus Point consumed, allows the Destined One to execute Resolute Strike. During Resolute Strike, the Destined One can see through the incoming enemy attacks and nullify their damage. Enemies that have been seen through are easier to stagger.

Performing Heavy Attack during light Attack Combo with a Focus Point consumed, allows the Destined One to execute Resolute Strike. During Resolute Strike, the Destined One can see through the incoming enemy attacks and nullify their damage. Enemies that have been seen through are easier to stagger. Winding Wind : Performing Light Attack upon seeing through the enemy initiates a Light Attack Combo from the third move.

: Performing Light Attack upon seeing through the enemy initiates a Light Attack Combo from the third move. Skyfall Strike: After a successful hit with Resolute Strike, performing another Heavy Attack consuming a Focus Point executes Skyfall Strike. The Destined One leverages his forward momentum, launching himself into the air with his staff to somersault forward, then unleashes a firm downward strike upon his enemy’s head.

After a successful hit with Resolute Strike, performing another Heavy Attack consuming a Focus Point executes Skyfall Strike. The Destined One leverages his forward momentum, launching himself into the air with his staff to somersault forward, then unleashes a firm downward strike upon his enemy’s head. Invigoration : Grants massive Focus upon seeing through and hitting the enemy with Resolute Strike.

: Grants massive Focus upon seeing through and hitting the enemy with Resolute Strike. Vantage Point: After seeing through the enemy, Skyfall Strike deals more Damage based on the number of Focus Points built.

Pillar Stance

Game Science

Pillar Stance: Switching to Pillar Stance allows the Destined One to support himself with his staff and ascend to its top by holding Heavy Attack, avoiding ground attacks in the process. The more Focus Points he builds, the higher he perches. If the staff is hit by the enemy while perching, more Stamina will be consumed to maintain balance.

Switching to Pillar Stance allows the Destined One to support himself with his staff and ascend to its top by holding Heavy Attack, avoiding ground attacks in the process. The more Focus Points he builds, the higher he perches. If the staff is hit by the enemy while perching, more Stamina will be consumed to maintain balance. Steel Pillar: Each talent level moderately reduces the extra Stamina cost for maintaining balance.

Each talent level moderately reduces the extra Stamina cost for maintaining balance. Skylarking : With over 3 Focus Points, the Destined One can use the Gourd when perching on the staff.

: With over 3 Focus Points, the Destined One can use the Gourd when perching on the staff. Towering Mountain: The Destined One no longer falls to the ground when perching but instead executes a Heavy Attack upon Stamina Depletion.

The Destined One no longer falls to the ground when perching but instead executes a Heavy Attack upon Stamina Depletion. Sweeping Gale: Performing Heavy Attack during Light Attack Combo will consume a Focus Point and execute Sweeping Gale. Using it as a pivot, the Destined One grasps his staff with one hand and executes a full aerial spin, delivering sweeping kicks to all nearby enemies.

Performing Heavy Attack during Light Attack Combo will consume a Focus Point and execute Sweeping Gale. Using it as a pivot, the Destined One grasps his staff with one hand and executes a full aerial spin, delivering sweeping kicks to all nearby enemies. Gale’s Blessing: Grants a considerable amount of Damage Reduction when performing Sweeping Gale.

Grants a considerable amount of Damage Reduction when performing Sweeping Gale. Churning Gale: After a successful hit with Sweeping Gale, performing another Heavy Attack that consumes a Focus Point executes Churning Gale. The Destined One leverages his forward momentum to execute rapid whirls, churning nearby enemies with his staff.

After a successful hit with Sweeping Gale, performing another Heavy Attack that consumes a Focus Point executes Churning Gale. The Destined One leverages his forward momentum to execute rapid whirls, churning nearby enemies with his staff. Collapsing Gale: Churning Gale depletes all Focus Points and deals additional Damage based on the Points consumed.

Thrust Stance

T hrust Stance: Switching to Thrust Stance allows the Destined One to charge by holding Heavy Attack while remaining stationary. Upon releasing Heavy Attack, the Destined One can execute a swift thrust attack at a distant enemy.

Switching to Thrust Stance allows the Destined One to charge by holding Heavy Attack while remaining stationary. Upon releasing Heavy Attack, the Destined One can execute a swift thrust attack at a distant enemy. Borrowed Strength: Each talent level increases Stamina recovery when hitting enemies while in Thrust Stance.

Each talent level increases Stamina recovery when hitting enemies while in Thrust Stance. Whirling Thrusts: After performing a Tactical Retreat, Forceful Thrust, or a charged Heavy Attack, hold a Light Attack to unleash Whirling Thrusts. The Destined One leaps forward to engage the enemy head-on, besetting them with a barrage of staff strikes.

After performing a Tactical Retreat, Forceful Thrust, or a charged Heavy Attack, hold a Light Attack to unleash Whirling Thrusts. The Destined One leaps forward to engage the enemy head-on, besetting them with a barrage of staff strikes. Force Cascade: Each successful hit with Whirling Thrusts slightly increases Critical Chance for a short duration. This effect can stack up to 15 times.

Each successful hit with Whirling Thrusts slightly increases Critical Chance for a short duration. This effect can stack up to 15 times. Relentless: Staggered or repelled enemies take increased Damage from charged Thrust Heavy Attacks.

Staggered or repelled enemies take increased Damage from charged Thrust Heavy Attacks. Deadly Dance: When a 4 Focus Points, automatically perform a Thrust Heavy Attack immediately after a Roll (Dodge) or a Perfect Dodge.

When a 4 Focus Points, automatically perform a Thrust Heavy Attack immediately after a Roll (Dodge) or a Perfect Dodge. Offense in Defense: Following Light Attack with Heavy Attack performs Tactical Retreat. The Destined One hops backward and hones his defenses while preparing for another fierce attack. Following Tactical Retreat with another Heavy Attack that consumes a Focus Point unleashes Forceful Threat. With both hands clutching his staff, the Destined One executes a fierce thrust attack with an extended attack range, directly at the enemy’s face.

Following Light Attack with Heavy Attack performs Tactical Retreat. The Destined One hops backward and hones his defenses while preparing for another fierce attack. Following Tactical Retreat with another Heavy Attack that consumes a Focus Point unleashes Forceful Threat. With both hands clutching his staff, the Destined One executes a fierce thrust attack with an extended attack range, directly at the enemy’s face. Adaptability: Following Whirling Thrusts with Heavy Attack unleashes a Tactical Retreat.

Following Whirling Thrusts with Heavy Attack unleashes a Tactical Retreat. Lucky Strike: Upon performing a Tactical Retreat, with the enemy seen through, executing another Heavy Attack initiates Forceful Thrust and gains bride Invincibility.

Upon performing a Tactical Retreat, with the enemy seen through, executing another Heavy Attack initiates Forceful Thrust and gains bride Invincibility. Ebb and Flow: Exempts all Stamina cost of a short duration upon seeing through the enemy in Tactical Retreat.

Mysticism

Game Science

Crash: Each talent level moderately increases Damage dealt to immobilized enemies.

Each talent level moderately increases Damage dealt to immobilized enemies. Evanescence : When the enemy is immobilized the moment they attack, extends the immobilization duration and massively increases the Damage the enemy takes.

: When the enemy is immobilized the moment they attack, extends the immobilization duration and massively increases the Damage the enemy takes. Spirit Shards: Recovers a moderate amount of Mana upon crashing the immobilization on the enemy.

Recovers a moderate amount of Mana upon crashing the immobilization on the enemy. Time Bargain : Consumes a moderate amount of additional Mana to massively extend immobilization duration.

: Consumes a moderate amount of additional Mana to massively extend immobilization duration. Stagnation: Hitting an immobilized enemy with Light Attack slightly extends the duration of the next immobilization inflicted on them. The effect can stack up to 5 times.

Hitting an immobilized enemy with Light Attack slightly extends the duration of the next immobilization inflicted on them. The effect can stack up to 5 times. Easy Prey: When an enemy is immobilized, massively increases the engage distance of Light Attack Starter.

When an enemy is immobilized, massively increases the engage distance of Light Attack Starter. Unbroken Chain: Casting Imobilize no longer interrupts Light Attack Combo.

Alteration

Cloud Step

Gallop: Moderately increases movement speed in Cloud Step.

Moderately increases movement speed in Cloud Step. Converging Clouds: Each talent level slightly extends the duration of Cloud Step.

Each talent level slightly extends the duration of Cloud Step. Thunder Strike: When in Cloud Step, Unveiling Strike can be performed with a charged Heavy Attack.

When in Cloud Step, Unveiling Strike can be performed with a charged Heavy Attack. Absolute Strike : Considerably increases the Damage of Unveiling Stroke. The Mana cost of this Spell slightly increases upon awakening this Talent.

: Considerably increases the Damage of Unveiling Stroke. The Mana cost of this Spell slightly increases upon awakening this Talent. Ruse: Each talent level considerably increases the Maximum Health of the Decoy.

Each talent level considerably increases the Maximum Health of the Decoy. Bait: When hit, the Decoy will generate a shockwave that attacks surrounding enemies. This Shockwave can trigger only once per second.

When hit, the Decoy will generate a shockwave that attacks surrounding enemies. This Shockwave can trigger only once per second. Concealed Observation: Each talent level slightly increases the Critical Hit Chance of Unveiling Strike, which stacks per second while in Cloud Step. This effect can stack up to 10 times.

Game Science

Rock Solid

Rapid Return: Rock Solid can be canceled at will.

Rock Solid can be canceled at will. Nick of Time: Grants a considerable amount of Focus upon a successful Deflection.

Grants a considerable amount of Focus upon a successful Deflection. Bold Venture: Recovers a considerable amount of Mana upon a successful Deflection. The Deflection Window narrows upon awakening this talent.

Recovers a considerable amount of Mana upon a successful Deflection. The Deflection Window narrows upon awakening this talent. Upper Hand: Increases the Damage of the Light Attack Starter succeeding a successful Deflection.

Increases the Damage of the Light Attack Starter succeeding a successful Deflection. Rock Mastery: Moderately reduces the Cooldown of Rock Solid.

Moderately reduces the Cooldown of Rock Solid. Ironclad: Grants Damage Reduction for a short duration after a Deflection with Rock Solid.

Strand

Longstrand: Each talent level moderately increases the duration of Duplicates.

Each talent level moderately increases the duration of Duplicates. Synergy: After using A Pluck of Many, hitting enemies moderately extends the duration of Duplicates. This effect can stack up to 10 times.

After using A Pluck of Many, hitting enemies moderately extends the duration of Duplicates. This effect can stack up to 10 times. Multitude: Each talent level grants an additional Duplicate at the cost of a considerable amount of Mana.

Each talent level grants an additional Duplicate at the cost of a considerable amount of Mana. Volition : At appropriate times, Duplicates can use Immobilize, Ring of Fire, and Rock Solid.

: At appropriate times, Duplicates can use Immobilize, Ring of Fire, and Rock Solid. Grey Hair: Moderately increases the Maximum Health of Duplicates.

Moderately increases the Maximum Health of Duplicates. Tyranny of Numbers: Moderately increases the Damage dealt by Duplicates nearby.

Moderately increases the Damage dealt by Duplicates nearby. Harmony: Grants a moderate amount of Focus for each successful Light Attack dealt by Duplicates.

Grants a moderate amount of Focus for each successful Light Attack dealt by Duplicates. Insult to Injury: Moderately increases the Damage dealt by Duplicates when using another spell after A Pluck of Many.

Transformations

Game Science

Moon Roam: Each talent level moderately increases the Damage of the next attack after a Perfect Dodge.

Each talent level moderately increases the Damage of the next attack after a Perfect Dodge. Evergreen: Each talent level slightly reduces the Might decay while transformed.

Each talent level slightly reduces the Might decay while transformed. Might Fortification: Each talent level slightly increases Might recovery speed.

Each talent level slightly increases Might recovery speed. Hidden Might: Each talent slightly increases Maximum Might.

Each talent slightly increases Maximum Might. Ferocious Form: Each talent level slightly increases Attack while Transformed.

Each talent level slightly increases Attack while Transformed. Enduring Form : Each talent level slightly increases Maximum Health while transformed.

: Each talent level slightly increases Maximum Health while transformed. Might Reserve: Each talent level slightly increases the Might retained from De-Transforming.

So, those are all the available skills and abilities we’ve found in Black Myth Wukong. While exploring the multiple bosses, be sure to check out all the game’s achievements, how to improve your Gourd, or our top beginner tips.