Black Myth: Wukong PS5 players may be waiting a while for performance fixes

Black Myth: Wukong developer Game Science has reportedly identified performance issues on PS5, but it’s unknown when fixes will arrive.

Despite the glowing praise from critics and players, Black Myth: Wukong has a few kinks to iron out. The game’s performance on PlayStation 5 is a particular sore spot for some players who have encountered stuttering hitches in Quality and Balance Modes.

While Performance Mode promises more consistent frame rates, players still say they occasionally experience slow down at times.

Developer Game Science is aware of these issues, but there is currently no time frame for when players can expect a patch to go live.

A user on Reddit (via PlayStation LifeStyle) uploaded a screenshot of a Chinese player’s Weibo conversation with Game Science Director, Yang Qi. The Redditor’s translation claims the Weibo user asked if the developer would be able to improve the optimization and performance of Black Myth: Wukong on PS5.

Qi reportedly explained, “We do have some problems with the optimizations, it’s basically bottlenecked.”

While the Redditor suggests the wait for fixes could last for quite some time, there is no word on whether the developer confirmed as much in the social media exchange.

Either way, Qi’s statement matches the findings of outlets like Digital Foundry, which believes the frame rate issues and graphical shortcomings in certain modes could be attributed to the Chinese developer’s unfamiliarity with game production on consoles.

By comparison, the PC iteration of Black Myth: Wukong runs smoother than the PS5 version by most accounts.

It’s also worth noting that Game Science previously confirmed the Xbox Series X|S version of Wukong had been delayed due to technical woes. In a statement on the matter, Game Science said, “We are currently optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version to meet our quality standards.”

This and the PS5 hiccups indicate Black Myth: Wukong has optimization issues across the board on consoles.