Black Myth: Wukong New Game Plus – How to unlock & what you keep

Once you complete Black Myth: Wukong for the first time, the adventure isn’t done. It’s time to jump in again on New Game Plus.

New Game Plus allows players to keep certain collectibles and unlockables in the second playthrough to handle a higher difficulty level than found in the initial playthrough.

You won’t be a beginner anymore once you start a NG+ run in Black Myth: Wukong, so lock yourselves in for round two of this action RPG to master the combat even further.

How to unlock New Game Plus

Game Science

You’ll unlock New Game Plus in Black Myth: Wukong after you complete all six Chapters. To access it, choose the ‘Enter a New Cycle’ option from the main menu.

From there, you’ll immediately start your NG+ run from the top of the game. If you don’t want to start a NG+ save and would prefer a normal new game, you can do that by selecting the ‘New Journey’ option instead.

What do you keep in New Game Plus

There are quite a few things that carry over from one game to the next when starting NG+ in Black Myth: Wukong. Here’s a list of everything you get to keep:

Unlocked Skills

Your Character Level

Armor (with upgrades) and weapons

Spells (with upgrades)

Curios

Vessels

Relics

While you stay at the same Character Level, have the same unlocked Skills, and own the same armor, weapons, Spells, Curios, Vessels, and Relics, you’ll have to say goodbye to any other collected items.

These missing items include any consumables you’ve purchased or all the crafting materials picked up throughout your previous game.

What’s new in New Game Plus

Game Science

The NG+ playthrough has a couple of changes compared to normal difficulty. Here are all the new features that we know about so far:

New craftable weapons

Armor upgradeable through Shrines

Freed Mind Relic granted

Once you’ve started a NG+ run in Black Myth: Wukong, you can replay the adventure all over again and earn all the achievements possible in the game.