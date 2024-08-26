Black Myth: Wukong mod turns the Destined One into Goku

Black Myth: Wukong modders have already been hard at work, and one new mod turns the Destined One into Son Goku from Dragon Ball Z.

Black Myth: Wukong, one of the most popular games in the world right now, has over 10 million players and continues to grow. Game Science’s action RPG became popular because of its complex story based on the classic Chinese tale “Journey to the West” and Soulslike gameplay.

While there are many difficult bosses to overcome, players always experiment with new playstyles to attain the highest level and expand their gameplay. On the other hand, some people use mods to either bypass the game’s difficulty settings or even transform the Destined One into a completely different character.

Article continues after ad

One such mod transforms him into Son Goku from the popular series Dragon Ball Z, which looks great. In a deleted X post by Litravi2, the mod depicts Goku wearing his characteristic orange and blue outfit, clutching the Jingubang Staff, and dashing across ancient China.

Article continues after ad

The video further shows Goku flying on the Nimbus Cloud from Dragon Ball. The posted clip also attracted praise from fans of the game looking for a link to the mod.

Article continues after ad

One such player said, “Mod of the year.” Another chimed in, “One thing that is bothering me is a lot of people don’t seem to know Goku is based on Wukong.”

A third one added, “The stuff people do with games is amazing. I would have loved mods playing Ocarina of time.” A fourth user commented, “Should’ve been kid Goku with his tail on.”

Those wondering if the mod is available can find it on Nexus Mods. NorskPL created the Son Goku mod, which you may download from its page and use when playing Black Myth: Wukong on your PC.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for some useful tips while fighting bosses in the game, we’ve got you covered with an essential consumable you’d need and how to use the Resolute Counterflow skill.