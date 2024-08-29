Black Myth: Wukong’s final boss battle is so hard players are “cheating” to beat it

Black Myth: Wukong players admit they used the infinite mana glitch to beat the final boss and secret final boss.

Game Science’s Black Myth: Wukong presents several challenges to players brave enough to join the Destined One on his journey. Boss battles have proven especially difficult, thanks to the likes of The Scorpionlord and his aggressive attack combos.

But even players who power through such encounters find themselves getting stumped by the final boss and the secret boss that comes after it.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user FrozGate said they reached their wit’s end during the default final boss fight against The Great Sage Broken Shell.

“I knew he was the last boss and he really tested my patience. So I started reading advice on how to beat him and someone mentioned a mana glitch. I looked it up and that is how I beat him,” the player confessed.

The cheat in question refers to an infinite mana glitch that requires Black Myth: Wukong players to spam certain spells under specific circumstances. It’s known to result in hilarious boss encounters and is clearly working wonders for some users.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Game Science

Others joined in to say they cheated, as well. “I did too, bro! You aren’t alone. I game for relaxation, escape, and a good story. Not to be stressed or frustrated to the gills.”

Another player in the thread admitted they also used the glitch to defeat Black Myth: Wukong’s secret final boss, Erlang Shen.

After tediously playing through the game normally, one person said they saw the glitch in a YouTube short and “never looked back.” The user added, “I did the entire game clean apart from the last boss and Erlang Shen…”

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear if developer Game Science is aware of the glitch and working on a fix. The studio’s still ironing out the kinks, though, with the August 29 patch addressing several known bugs.