Black Myth: Wukong – How to absorb Spirits & use them

Wondering how and why you need to absorb Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong? Here’s everything you need to know.

Black Myth Wukong has already taken the video game world by storm despite only releasing on August 20, 2024. Within 24 hours of its release, the game shot up Steam’s charts and even broke player count records.

And while the game’s bosses are proving to be a big challenge for players, others might get stuck at a particular section of the game for a completely different reason.

Throughout Black Myth: Wukong, particular enemies will drop blue orbs of energy when defeated; these items are extremely useful for character progression. The Wandering Wight mini-boss is the most likely first example of an enemy that will drop a Spirit.

However, when approaching the glowing orb, the message “cannot absorb Spirits without guidance” may appear on your screen.

If you are unsure what this means or how to fix it, here is what is required to allow you to absorb Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong.

How to unlock Will of Spirits ability

Game Science absorbing Spirits is an important part of Black Myth: Wukong

You will need to continue further down the main quest if you cannot absorb spirits.

Once you have defeated the giant wolf Lingxuzi from Chapter 1, head over to the Bamboo Grove Snake Trail Shrine.

There should be a set of stairs right ahead, which, when followed, will lead up to a wise master standing just to the right. Interact with this master; he will upgrade your gourd to The Blessed Gourd, unlocking your ability to absorb the Wills of Spirits.

Spirits can unlock unique abilities called Spirit Skills, which offer great bonuses that are particularly useful early on in the game.

Players are only allowed to equip one Spirit Skill at a time, and each will include two unique benefits.