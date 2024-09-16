Everything we know about Black Myth: Wukong’s DLC so far

Reports claim Black Myth: Wukong DLC could become available sooner than players think. Here’s what we know about Game Science’s supposed plans.

As a runaway success that sold 10 million units in three days, Black Myth: Wukong has many wondering how developer Game Science will expand on the Journey to the West-inspired experience.

The studio itself remains mum on the matter, though credible sources maintain that an expansion of some kind is in the works.

While it’s unclear when official details will start circulating, one piece of information indicates an expansion could release sooner rather than later.

Is Black Myth: Wukong DLC in development?

In an early September 2024 interview with Bloomberg, Daniel Wu, the CEO of Game Science investor Hero Games, said the development team is working on a Wukong expansion.

Wu withheld specifics but hinted that Game Science’s plans go beyond DLC. Apparently, the outfit wants to turn Wukong into a series of games centered around Chinese Mythology.

Again, it’s worth noting that the developer itself has not formally corroborated any of the above details as of writing.

Game Science

No, there is no official launch date scheduled for the unconfirmed Black Myth: Wukong expansion.

However, China-based games consultant and journalist Daniel Camilo claims “very reliable first-hand sources” told him the DLC will become available near the Chinese New Year in 2025, which is “right at the end of January or very soon after.”

In a subsequent tweet, Camilo noted that internal plans could change at any moment given the regularly shifting nature of game production.

Since Game Science is keeping quiet, there’s no word on what players should expect from the supposed DLC release for Black Myth: Wukong.

But if the studio does have an early 2025 launch window on the cards, concrete details could make the rounds in the coming months.

