Black Myth: Wukong dev says “surprises” are coming soon – but don’t get too excited

Black Myth: Wukong director Feng Ji has teased that some extra “surprises” await players, following the game’s win at the Golden Joystick Awards.

On 21st November 2024, Black Myth: Wukong won the title of Ultimate Game Of The Year at the Golden Joystick Awards. This comes just days after the popular title was also nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

While fans will have to wait until December 12 to find out the result of the latter, Wukong’s director was keen to hype fans, teasing them with “surprises” that await them “later this year.”

Black Myth: Wukong dev teases end of year “surprises”

During his acceptance speech at The Golden Joystick Awards, game director Feng Ji thanked fans for supporting the game.

“It’s your unwavering support and trust that have helped us overcome all challenges and hardships, allowing us to finally set foot on this uncharted territory,” he explained. “If you haven’t played Black Myth Wukong yet, you are in luck. Now you have one more reason to give it a try.”

While fans patiently wait for the hotly-anticipated physical PS5 release on December 12, Feng Ji also had an exciting announcement for Wukong fans. “Of course, you might have already completed our game. That’s perfectly fine too, Keep following us, and there might just be some surprises waiting for you later this year.”

Quite what these “surprises” could be remains to be seen, but we do know that Black Myth: Wukong will be receiving an expansion. In an interview with Bloomberg, Daniel Wu, the CEO of Game Science investor Hero Games, confirmed that the development team is working on an expansion.

However, there has been no official announcement as to when this content will drop. Back on September 14, 2024, China-based games consultant and journalist Daniel Camilo also claimed “very reliable first-hand sources” told him the DLC would be released near Chinese New Year in 2025. As Camilo notes, this would put the release at the end of January or a little after.

So, with that in mind, it’s safe to assume that the “surprises” may not be based on the upcoming expansion. Instead, we could see some new content added to the game in the form of free cosmetics.

One game that recently did the above was Stellar Blade, where players could get their hands on four free outfits for Eve. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see what Feng Ji and his development team have cooked up. Be sure to read about the latest DLC developments via our Black Myth: Wukong DLC hub.