Black Myth: Wukong dev confirms 10 million global sales and another huge milestone

Black Myth: Wukong’s global sales surpassed 10 million units across all platforms in less than a week since launch, the game’s developer announced.

Sharing the impressive milestone on X/Twitter, Game Science said “Black Myth: Wukong has sold 10 million copies across all platforms. (Data as of 21:00 Beijing time, August 23, 2024).”

“Thanks to all players worldwide for your support and love,” the message continued, signing off by wishing all players of the ARPG a “great gaming weekend.”

In addition to huge sales figures, an accompanying infographic confirmed that Black Myth recorded 3 million concurrent players across all platforms, though no breakdown between PC and PlayStation 5 was provided.

Game Science (via X/Twitter)

The figures come amidst reports from console owners that the ambitious title suffers from performance problems on Sony’s platform. Game Science has since stated it’s aware of the issues, but a date for a fix was not forthcoming.

It’s also not known when the Xbox Series X|S version of Black Myth, delayed to ensure it meets Game Science’s “quality standards,” will arrive.

Based on the classic 16th-century novel Journey to the West, Black Myth casts players as The Destined One, tasked with retrieving the powerful relics of Wukong. While not a Soulslike in every sense, the influence of FromSofware’s Dark Souls series is plain to see and explored further in our review.

