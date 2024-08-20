Black Myth Wukong beginner tips: How to level up, defeat bosses & best abilities

Black Myth: Wukong may not have the difficulty of a souls-like, as explained by the developer, but it’s by no means an easy fight, especially for beginners.

Whether you’re looking to be prepared before diving into the boss-heavy adventure, or you’re stuck on a section and just can’t figure out how to move forward, it’s always worth gathering some key tips before loading up the game.

So, to ensure you get off to the best start and have the right tactics under your belt, here are some top beginner tips to help you on your way.

Article continues after ad

Choose skills carefully, but not too carefully

Game Science If fights aren’t working out for you, then you can always Reignite your Sparks.

The first thing to note in Black Myth Wukong is that your skills, which are brought with Sparks are completely changeable. By heading to a Shrine, you can choose to respec your Sparks allowing you to change something that’s not working, or adapt your loadout based on the boss you’re fighting.

Article continues after ad

That being said, there are a few we recommend choosing first:

As a note, we haven’t added any Stance recommendations here as they’re personal. Check out our best Stance overview for more guidance.

Article continues after ad

Simian Agility : Dodging is pivotal so it’s handy to reduce the amount of Stamina it uses.

: Dodging is pivotal so it’s handy to reduce the amount of Stamina it uses. Swift Engage: Being able to hit from further away is great, keeping you safe and letting you engage when needed.

Being able to hit from further away is great, keeping you safe and letting you engage when needed. Mobile Spin: Ideal to use when you come across ranged enemies.

Ideal to use when you come across ranged enemies. Robust Constitution : Health is always handy.

: Health is always handy. Rampant Vigor : As is Stamina.

: As is Stamina. Rough Skin : Keeping your defense high is as useful as Health.

: Keeping your defense high is as useful as Health. Immobilize: Stick as many points in here as you can, this is a game-changing spell.

Stick as many points in here as you can, this is a game-changing spell. Cloud Step: One or two Sparks are useful here, but don’t go mad.

One or two Sparks are useful here, but don’t go mad. Transformations: Stick Sparks into Moon Roam, and Evergreen.

While the above choices will keep you alive, it’s important to adapt your skills based on your own gameplay. If you prefer using the spells, then pump Sparks into that, if you’re more interested in honing your critical damage or base health, then that should be the focus instead.

For a deeper dive into the best abilities in Black Myth Wukong, check out our guide.

Leveling is a priority if you’re struggling

Game Science Sparks are key aspects of Black Myth Wukong and will help you immensely.

To unlock those abilities and better the Destined One, you’ll need to level up. While it’s not meant to be the primary point of the story, if you find yourself struggling then working on leveling is pretty important, and can make those battles a little easier.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There are three ways for you to gain Sparks in Black Myth: Wukong:

Leveling up: Fighting minions and bosses as you explore. Meditation Spots: These don’t level you up but they do grant more Sparks.

So, if you’re struggling then the best thing to do is to ignore the boss you’re fighting and explore the world around you. The best-case scenario is that you level up by fighting the minions and find all the game’s Meditation spots, granting a nice amount of levels.

Alternatively, we suggest grinding away at a few specific locations, as these contain a good few minions for you to fight, rest, and repeat. If you’re right at the beginning of the game, then Outside the Forest is a great location, alternatively, try exploring Snake Trail. Both of these have plenty of minions near the Shrine.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, keep an eye on leveling up your gear. As you progress, your weapons and armor will be upgradeable which gives players a massive boost to attack damage, defense, and more.

Article continues after ad

Bosses require careful consideration and a good potion

Game Science With so many bosses to battle, you’ll need a sound strategy.

Once you’ve leveled up and assigned your Sparks, it’s time to dive into the game’s bosses, otherwise known as Yaoguais.

While Black Myth Wukong isn’t exactly a Souls game, these bosses can still be extremely tough. So, we suggest airing on the side of caution when diving into the battle for the first time.

Article continues after ad

The best thing to do when starting the fight is to map out the bosses movements and attacks. It’s vital to see how they hit, what special moves they have, and when their openings are, as those are when you need to strike. As such, dodge around them for a few attacks, and then move in for the kill when you can.

Keep your spells to hand

On top of this, the Destined One has spells for a reason, always keep these in mind and use them whenever you can. As you progress in the game, you’ll unlock duplicates, freeze spells, defensive movements, and even transformations that almost act as free health, use these whenever you can.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, your Mana doesn’t recover as quickly as your Stamina, far from it in fact. So use them tactically rather than spamming through everything in the first three seconds.

Potions are your best friend

As well as spells, Potions are a key aspect for a particularly tricky boss. Players are given multiple options, and it’s wise to use them if you’re struggling. The Tonifying Decoction (Stamina), Longevity Decoction (Health), and Tiger Subduing Pellets (Damage) are great choices. But you’ll also want to keep Bane effect potions on hand too, in case the enemy inflicts Poison, Burn, or Shock damage.

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, Black Myth Wukong might be more forgiving than the likes of Elden Ring, but it’s far from a walk in the park. Play your battles carefully, keep going, and if something’s not working, increase your power and run it again.

While diving into the game to wipe out that one boss that never seems to die, be sure to check out all the game’s achievements, how to improve your Gourd, or the game’s length so you can see how far into the adventure you really are.

Article continues after ad