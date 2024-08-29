Black Myth: Wukong August 29 patch notes: Boss nerfs, bug fixes & enemy changes

Black Myth: Wukong may be fully released, but there’s still polishing to be done, especially with a few tougher bosses or frustrating bugs.

Developed by Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong tells the tale of the Destined One, in an homage to the classic story, Journey to the West. Throughout, you’re tasked to battle vicious bosses, gaining power as you go. However, the release hasn’t been without its bugs. Luckily, plenty of those are being fixed in the August 29 patch.

Namely, Captain Wise-Voice is getting its stats reduced in this patch, which will hopefully make it an easier battle. On top of this, the Lantern Warderns in the Pagoda Realm won’t be able to push and trap players onto a wall.

Multiple crash issues are being eliminated with the patch, as well as a fix for an issue is being added where the progress display for collecting Portraits in Journals was incorrect.

Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong August 29 full patch notes

The full Black Myth: Wukong v1.0.8.14860 patch notes have been listed below:

Major Updates:

Fixed an issue where enabling FSR could cause crashes for some players during startup or the prologue.

Fixed a crash issue in certain areas of the Webbed Hollow when NVIDIA Full Ray Tracing is enabled.

Fixed an issue where hair would stretch abnormally.

Optimized the hair effects for Yaoguai King “Lingxuzi”.

Fixed an issue where certain enemies could get stuck in motion in specific situations.

Slightly reduced the stats of Yaoguai King “Captain Wise-Voice”.

Fixed an issue where the attack from Lesser Yaoguai “Lantern Warden” in Pagoda Realm could push players into walls.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could get stuck in performing “Whirling Thrusts in Thurst Stance” and become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could not switch stances properly in the sixth chapter.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could encounter stats errors in specific situations.

Fixed an issue where the icon for the quest related to Yaoguai Chief “Daoist Mi” would still appear on the Travel menu after the quest became unable to complete.

Fixed an issue where the progress display for collecting Portraits in Journals was incorrect.

Fixed some text errors in Chinese.

Added translations for Portraits in several languages and optimized existing translations.

Added translations for song titles and lyrics in the Music library in several languages and corrected display errors in English lyrics.

Optimized translations for Talents, Equipment, and Inventory in several languages and fixed some text errors.

Improved the layout of subtitles in several languages.

Optimized the translation of loading screen tips in several languages.

Additionally, the devs have identified an issue where setting the system language to Turkish on PS5 causes the game to crash on launch. Similarly, on the PC version, setting the Windows system language to Turkish may lead to occasional crashes during certain boss fights.

If you encounter this issue, the current temporary workaround is to change the console language to English or another language via the PS5 main menu: Settings > System > Language > Console Language.

For the PC version, please change the Windows display language to English or another language via the operating system settings: Settings > Time & Language > Language & Region > Windows display language.

Game Science has also said they are actively working to resolve this issue and will fix it in an upcoming patch and further issued an apology for the inconvenience to players.

Once you’ve updated Black Myth: Wukong, be sure to check out whether you’ve missed anything on your adventure, or how to get hold of the powerful Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff.

