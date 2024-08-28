Black Myth Wukong Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff: How to get & crafting recipe

Black Myth: Wukong is filled with powerful weapons and armor to help you along your journey, but few are as useful as the Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff.

This staff is a Mythical weapon that grants the Destined One the ability to slightly recover health every time they spend a Focus Point after a successful charged heavy attack. On top of this, it also attacks nearby enemies with spines that shoot from the staff, making it a fantastic weapon to wield, if you can get hold of it.

Article continues after ad

However, just like the many missables or bosses in the game, getting hold of the Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff isn’t exactly explained. So, here’s how you can get hold of it, and its crafting recipe, to ensure you can actually make it once you unlock the weapon.

How to get the Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff

To get the Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff, you’ll need to complete Black Myth Wukong, as it’s only obtained in New Game Plus.

Article continues after ad

Once you complete the game and head into your New Game Plus, you’ll want to upgrade to the Spider Celestial Staff. The Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff serves as an upgrade to that weapon, so you’ll need it beforehand.

Article continues after ad

Crafting recipe

Game Science While it may take some time, the is Staff is well worth it.

To craft the Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff, you’ll need the following materials:

Will x 45,000

Sky-Piercing Horn x 4

Gold Tree Core x4

Kun Steel x2

While unlocking it isn’t too tricky (aside from battling all those bosses), crafting it can be a bit frustrating, especially if you don’t have the resources.

Luckily, Will isn’t too hard to get. Sure, getting 45,000 is a bit of a slog, but as you go through your adventure, you’re sure to get enough for this upgrade. If not, smash some pots and vases, and battle some smaller minions.

Article continues after ad

Sky-Piercing Horns are found by defeating the bosses Fuban and Scorpionlord. These are found in the Kingdom of Sahali secret area (chapter two) and the Purple Cloud Mountain secret area (chapter four) respectively.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, getting hold of Gold Tree Cores isn’t too tricky. You’ll get some by completing chapters three, four, and five. Alternatively, you’ll also get Gold Tree Cores by defeating the Violet Spider, The Second Sister, and The Scorpionlord.

Kun Steel is found much later on in Black Myth Wukong and is granted by completing chapters four and five. You can also defeat The Duskveil, Yellow Loong, the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master, and Erlang, the Sacred Divinity too.

Article continues after ad

For more information on where to find all these bosses, be sure to check out our guide on all their locations and any you may have missed.

Once you have all the resources, head over to the nearest Shrine and craft the Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff, then, test it out on a few nearby enemies.

So, there you have it, that’s how to get and craft the Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff in Black Myth Wukong. While testing it out, be sure to check out our guides on how to get more Focus Points or all the Shapeshifting forms, just in case you’ve missed anything.

Article continues after ad