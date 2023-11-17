Black Friday Pokemon Card deals at Best Buy: Crown Zenith, Oinkologne Ex, Paldea Evolved & more

Check out the best Black Friday Pokemon Trading Card Game deals from Best Buy this Black Friday. Including the Oinkologne EX box, a Best Buy exclusive.

With Pokemon Trading Card games flying off the shelves year-round, a lot of sold-out sets are back in stock or included as part of other deals.

We’ve put together this list of Best Buy exclusive Black Friday deal exclusives for all of the Pokemon investors, collectors, and players out there. These cards will make valuable editions for sealed collections as well as Pokemon TCG players looking to boost their decks.

Pokemon Black Friday Deals: Trading Card Game Boxes and Packs from Best Buy

Pokemon Trading Card Game: Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box

Elite Trainer Boxes, along with battle decks, are great sealed products, and also make for a fantastic entry for players looking to crack into them and start playing the trading card game. Buying this Crown Zenith ETB guarantees you a beautiful promo art card featuring Lucario, as well as some nifty, well made extras.

Each ETB Contains:

1 etched foil promo card with Lucario Vstar

65 card sleeves with Lucario prints

45 Pokemon TCG energy cards

Players guide to the Crown Zenith expansion

6 damage-counter dice

A competition-legal damage-counter dice

2x acrylic markers,

Acrylic VSTAR marker

A collectors box

10 Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith booster packs each containing 10 cards and 1 energy.

Pokemon Black Friday Deal – Trading Card Game: Paldea Evolved 3-Pack Booster

This includes 3 Pokemon TCG Paldea Evolved booster packs, each with 10 cards and 1 basic energy. Also included is either a special foil promo card for Tinkatink or Varoom and a free code card for TCG Live.

Pokemon Black Friday Deal – Trading Card Game: Oinkologne EX box

Each Oinkologne EX box includes an oversized ‘display’ Oinkologne Ex, 4 booster packs with 10 cards and energy, a foil card featuring Oinkologne EX and another featuring its pre-evolution, Lechonk, and a free TCG live code.

Pokemon Black Friday Deal – Trading Card Game: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames 3-pack booster

BestBuy/Pokemon

The set includes 3 Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames booster packs, each with 10 cards and 1 basic energy. Also included is either a special foil promo card for Eve or Houndstone and a free code card for TCG Live.

Pokemon TCG booster pack deals at Best Buy

Best Buy has some of the best Black Friday deals on Pokemon TCG products out there. Grab yours to avoid disappointment whilst stocks last.

